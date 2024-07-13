Didi Hamann: Why Ollie Watkins Should Start Over Harry Kane

Ollie Watkins: England’s Untapped Potential

Southgate’s Loyalty to Harry Kane

The debate surrounding Harry Kane’s place in the England squad has been reignited, with former player Didi Hamann weighing in on the issue. According to Hamann, “Ollie Watkins deserves to start for England, but Gareth Southgate is too loyal to Harry Kane.” Watkins’ performance against Denmark showcased his ability to make crucial runs, unlike Kane, who seems to have lost this edge.

Hamann elaborates, “Kane doesn’t even make these runs or he doesn’t get on the end of them anymore. I think Ollie Watkins would be brilliant because it’s a different game when you’ve got a pace.” This sentiment resonates with many fans who have noticed Kane’s declining involvement in dynamic play.

Harry Kane’s Current Struggles

Harry Kane, despite his impressive goal-scoring record, has not been at his best recently. Hamann observes, “Kane scored loads of goals in the first half of the season but missed quite a few chances after Christmas. He just looks off the pace.” This decline is troubling, especially for a player of Kane’s calibre.

The former player further comments on Kane’s performance at Bayern Munich, stating, “He’s had games in Munich where he didn’t take part too much but obviously if you give him a chance, he’ll score.” While Kane’s goal-scoring ability is undeniable, his overall contribution has been questioned. Hamann’s assertion, “Maybe he’s just tired. Maybe he’s at an age now where he needs longer between games,” highlights the physical and possibly mental toll on Kane.

Jude Bellingham’s Growing Pains

Another hot topic is Jude Bellingham’s attitude and its impact on his performance. Hamann does not hold back, saying, “Jude Bellingham, at the moment, is going down the wrong route.” Bellingham’s behaviour, both on and off the pitch, has raised eyebrows, with incidents like his comments about referees in Germany and his confrontational demeanour during matches.

Hamann criticizes, “He barged into Filip Kostic in the first game after a tackle and he should’ve been booked for it.” Such actions, combined with his self-assured attitude, as seen when he scored a last-minute goal against Slovakia and exclaimed, “Who else?”, suggest a potential attitude problem. Hamann warns, “Now he’s obviously got it in his head that he’s the best and he’s the greatest in that team. You’ve got to be careful because there’s always someone bigger than you.”

Jurgen Klopp: The Future of England’s National Team?

Looking ahead, the prospect of Jurgen Klopp managing the England national team has excited many. Hamann believes, “England will approach Jurgen Klopp over replacing Gareth Southgate.” With Klopp’s impressive track record at Liverpool, where he won the Premier League and two Champions League titles, his potential appointment could be a game-changer for England.

Hamann asserts, “On paper, Jurgen Klopp is best placed to lead England to World Cup glory in 2026 because of what he did at Liverpool.” Klopp’s ability to maximise the potential of his squad makes him an ideal candidate to harness England’s current crop of talented players. Hamann is optimistic, stating, “I think with the squad England have got now and also the age of the players, I think there’ll be a force for the next two or three tournaments.”

Conclusion

The insights from Didi Hamann, shared in an exclusive interview with TopOffshoreSportsBooks, offer a fresh perspective on the current state and future potential of the England national team. From the need to reconsider Harry Kane’s automatic selection to addressing Jude Bellingham’s attitude and the exciting prospect of Jurgen Klopp as manager, Hamann’s analysis is both critical and hopeful. As England fans, the prospect of these changes provides a sense of anticipation and optimism for the future.