Report: Newcastle Plot Surprise Move for Everton’s Striker

Newcastle United Eye Calvert-Lewin as Potential Summer Signing

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to a recent article by Football Insider. The Magpies are plotting another move for the 27-year-old, who netted seven Premier League goals last season.

Transfer Rumours Circulate

This summer has seen a flurry of transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle’s current strikers, Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson. While the club is committed to retaining Isak, they are open to offers for Wilson during this transfer window.

Everton’s Eagerness to Secure a Deal

As per the report, Everton are eager to secure Calvert-Lewin on a long-term deal. However, negotiations are still ongoing, and no agreement has been reached. With the striker entering the final year of his contract at Goodison Park, Newcastle feel they could snap him up at a bargain price.

Despite battling injury issues, Calvert-Lewin featured in 38 games for Everton last season. Newcastle believe that under Eddie Howe’s more attacking system, the striker could surpass the seven league goals he scored last season under Sean Dyche.

Eddie Howe’s Admiration

Howe is reportedly an admirer of Calvert-Lewin. Despite failing to sign him recently, the Toon Army remain determined to bring him to St. James’ Park. The striker’s career has stagnated at Everton after showing early promise, and a change of scenery could be just what he needs at this stage of his career.

Calvert-Lewin’s Future Prospects

At 27, Calvert-Lewin is still searching for the big move that could elevate his career. Newcastle could provide that opportunity this summer, allowing him to start a new chapter after a challenging period with the Toffees.

In conclusion, the potential move for Calvert-Lewin highlights Newcastle’s ambition to bolster their attacking options and strive for greater success in the upcoming season. As negotiations continue, fans eagerly await to see if this transfer will come to fruition.