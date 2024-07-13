Report: Can Out Of Favour Player and Ten Hag Mend Their Rift at Manchester United?

Jadon Sancho’s Return to Manchester United: A Step Towards Reconciliation?

Jadon Sancho has made his long-awaited return to Manchester United’s first team after a 10-month absence. The Guardian report that, following a meeting with manager Erik ten Hag, the forward is now back in training, focusing on full participation in pre-season. This development marks a significant turn of events after a period of tension and uncertainty between the player and the club.

The Fallout and Sancho’s Exile

Sancho’s exile began in early September after a public fallout with Ten Hag. The controversy peaked following United’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, where Ten Hag claimed Sancho was absent due to not meeting the required training standards. In a rare move, Sancho took to social media to dispute this, essentially calling his manager a liar. This public outburst led to his exclusion from the squad, and subsequent loan to Borussia Dortmund in January.

At Dortmund, Sancho rediscovered his form, playing a crucial role in the club’s journey to the Champions League final. This resurgence sparked conversations about his future, with Ten Hag revealing in May that club representatives had met Sancho in Germany. “We had a visit with him, we talked with him, and we will keep going with this process,” Ten Hag stated, indicating a possible reconciliation.

Sancho’s Return and Future Prospects

Sancho resumed training on Thursday, although he will not join the team for their upcoming friendly against Rosenborg in Norway. His delayed start to pre-season is attributed to his participation in the Champions League final. However, he is expected to be available for next Saturday’s match against Rangers at Murrayfield and the subsequent three-game tour of the US.

With United needing to sell players to finance new recruits, Sancho’s future at the club remains uncertain. The club might entertain offers for him, as it would for other squad members. However, his return to training and potential involvement in pre-season matches suggest he might still have a role to play at Old Trafford.

Jonny Evans Extends His Stay

Amidst the uncertainties surrounding player movements, Jonny Evans provides a reassuring constant. The 36-year-old has extended his contract with Manchester United for another year. Expressing his delight, Evans said, “I am delighted to have extended my contract at Manchester United for another season. To play for this great club and feel the support from our incredible fans is always a privilege. Returning to the club last season was an honour – representing the team on the pitch alongside fantastic teammates under an excellent manager. Winning the FA Cup together was an unforgettable experience. I know we can challenge for more trophies in the season ahead.”

Conclusion

Sancho’s return to Manchester United is a hopeful sign of reconciliation and a fresh start. While his future with the club is still in question, his recent involvement in training and pre-season plans indicates a potential path forward. As United continues to navigate player transfers and squad adjustments, the stability provided by players like Jonny Evans is invaluable. The upcoming season promises to be one of challenges and opportunities for Manchester United, with fans eagerly anticipating the team’s performance on both domestic and international stages.