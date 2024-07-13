Report: Arsenal and Chelsea Battle for €70m Striker After Cut-Price Deal Emerges

Viktor Gyokeres: A Premier League Target Once Again

The pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres by Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea has been reignited. This follows a remarkable debut season in Portugal where the Swedish striker netted an astounding 43 goals and provided 15 assists in 50 games for Sporting CP. Such impressive statistics naturally draw attention, yet the financial aspect of his potential transfer has been a significant barrier.

Gyokeres’ Spectacular Season

Gyokeres’ debut season in Portugal was nothing short of spectacular. Transferring from Coventry City to Sporting CP, the 26-year-old quickly made a name for himself, establishing himself as one of Europe’s top forwards. His goal tally of 43 in 50 appearances, combined with 15 assists, highlights his all-around attacking prowess.

Despite these numbers, the hefty €100 million release clause in his contract posed a significant obstacle for interested clubs. Both Arsenal and Chelsea had been monitoring Gyokeres closely, but the financial demands to secure his signature initially cooled their interest.

The Amorim Factor

The role of Sporting CP’s coach, Ruben Amorim, cannot be underestimated in Gyokeres’ successful season. There were moments when Amorim was linked with moves to Liverpool and West Ham, raising concerns about Gyokeres’ future at the club. Gyokeres’ agent even suggested that it would be difficult for the Swede to stay if Amorim left, underlining the importance of the coach-player relationship.

Tom Weber at Footballtransfers.com reported, “Additionally, coach Ruben Amorim, after being linked with Liverpool and West Ham, eventually stayed put. Gyokeres owes a lot to the tactician and his agent even stated at one point that it would be difficult for the Swede to remain if Amorim were to depart.”

Renewed Interest from Arsenal and Chelsea

The current transfer window has seen Arsenal and Chelsea once again express interest in Gyokeres. Arsenal, after missing out on Benjamin Sesko, shifted their focus to other positions, but the need for a prolific centre-forward remains. Chelsea, having signed young talents like Omari Kellyman and Marc Guiu, still see the value in adding a proven No.9 to their squad. However, they need to resolve the futures of Romelu Lukaku and Armando Broja before making any new additions.

According to TBR Football, “Both [Arsenal and Chelsea] remain in the market for a centre-forward, though they are not scrambling to add any name simply for the sake of making up the numbers.” This indicates a strategic approach to their transfer dealings, ensuring that any new signing fits well into their tactical setup.

Potential Cut-Price Deal

The most intriguing development is the potential reduction in Gyokeres’ transfer fee. Despite his €100 million release clause, reports suggest that Sporting CP may be willing to sell him for around €70 million. This unexpected shift could make Gyokeres an attractive option for both Arsenal and Chelsea.

“The above-mentioned outlet claims that Sporting CP could now be willing to sell Gyokeres for around €70m after previously insisting on the full €100m. Why this is suddenly the case, the report does not care to mention, however,” noted Tom Weber. This potential discount could reignite the transfer race, making Gyokeres a feasible target for top clubs.

Viktor Gyokeres remains a sought-after talent in European football. His outstanding debut season at Sporting CP has only amplified his appeal. While the initial financial demands posed a hurdle, the recent developments suggesting a possible reduction in his transfer fee have opened the door for renewed interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. As the transfer window progresses, it will be fascinating to see if either club makes a decisive move for the prolific Swedish striker.