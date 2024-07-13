Report: Waddle Slams Southgate’s Tactics, Suggests Guardiola

Chris Waddle: Southgate’s England Struggle and the Potential of Pep Guardiola

Former England star Chris Waddle recently shared some strong opinions with Boyle Sports regarding the current state of the England football team under Gareth Southgate. Waddle did not hold back in his criticism and offered some intriguing thoughts on potential changes, including a surprising suggestion involving Pep Guardiola.

England’s Lacklustre Performance at Euro 2024

Waddle’s harshest critique was aimed at England’s performance in Euro 2024, which he described as the worst under Southgate’s tenure. “This is the WORST I have seen England at a tournament under Gareth Southgate despite reaching the final,” Waddle stated. The disappointment stems from the team’s inability to showcase the same level of bravery and aggression seen in their opponents.

Spain’s approach to the tournament was highlighted as a stark contrast. Waddle praised their attacking flair and highlighted Fabian Ruiz as the standout player. “I actually think Fabian Ruiz has been the best player of the tournament. Their midfield hasn’t necessarily got any ‘aggressive footballers’ in there, but it just shows you don’t need two sitting in there,” he explained. The message was clear: England needs to adopt a more daring style of play.

The Need for Tactical Bravery

Waddle believes that England’s cautious play is a significant barrier to success. He emphasized the importance of midfielders who can make decisive passes and maintain tempo. “Football is all about interceptions these days, you can’t tackle anybody anymore because it counts as a foul,” Waddle remarked. “We are so scared; people look to pull the trigger in midfield, but they are so hesitant.”

He called for more adventurous play, using Spain’s dynamic and fluid attacking strategy as a model. “Look at Spain in complete contrast. They see a pass, they have the bravery to go and do it – regardless if it is 10, 20, 30 or 40 yards. We’ve got to find that release,” he urged. This shift in mentality could be the key to unlocking England’s potential.

Guardiola as a Successor?

One of Waddle’s most intriguing suggestions was the potential for Pep Guardiola to replace Southgate. “I’ve heard that Pep Guardiola wants an international job – he could replace Southgate,” Waddle revealed. He suggested that the FA should consider contacting Guardiola’s representatives to explore the possibility. “You’re not going to get a better manager than him,” he asserted.

Waddle also mentioned other possible candidates, such as Eddie Howe and Graham Potter, but stressed the need for a proven leader who can revolutionise the team. “Someone like Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp would definitely get the best out of England,” he added.

Southgate’s Strategy and Future

Despite the criticism, Waddle acknowledged Southgate’s successes and the challenges he faces. He believes Southgate will stick to his strategy and remain committed to his plans. “Gareth will just roll his sleeves up and carry on sticking with his plan, this is how he plans to win the tournament,” he noted. Southgate’s faith in his team and approach is evident, even if it invites scrutiny from fans and pundits alike.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Waddle shared insights into the resilience required at the highest levels of football. His determination to overcome the penalty miss at Italia 90 serves as a powerful reminder of the mental strength needed in the sport.

In summary, Chris Waddle’s comments offer a candid evaluation of England’s current state and a compelling argument for bold changes. Whether Southgate can inspire the bravery needed or if a new leader like Guardiola could be the answer remains to be seen. As Euro 2024 progresses, England fans will be watching closely to see if their team can rise to the occasion.