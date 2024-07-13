Report: Man Utd’s New Striker Deal – Agent’s €5 Million Twist

Manchester United fans can finally celebrate as Erik ten Hag secures his long-awaited striker. The Red Devils have signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, concluding a transfer saga that saw twists, turns, and a hefty agent discount. In this post, we delve into the intricate details of this transfer, as originally reported by Tom Weber at Footballtransfers.com.

The Journey to Signing Zirkzee

The journey to bring Joshua Zirkzee to Old Trafford was anything but straightforward. Initially, the Dutch forward seemed destined for AC Milan, with personal terms agreed and the Serie A club prepared to activate his €40 million release clause. However, the move collapsed, paving the way for Manchester United to step in.

The primary reason for the breakdown of Zirkzee’s move to Milan was due to his agent, Kia Joorabchian. Reports indicated that Joorabchian demanded a substantial commission of €15 million, which ultimately derailed the transfer. This figure was deemed excessive, causing Milan to pull out of the deal.

Tom Weber highlights the impact of these agent fees, quoting sources from Calciomercato: “The reason why Zirkzee’s move to Milan fell through despite the player having agreed personal terms and the Rossoneri having indicated to Bologna that they would pay his release clause is because of his agent Kia Joorabchian.”

Manchester United’s Strategic Move

Seeing the opportunity, Manchester United moved swiftly. They negotiated terms with Bologna, opting to pay €42.5 million over three years instead of the €40 million release clause in a single instalment. This arrangement, though slightly higher in total, allowed for better financial management over time.

In an interesting turn of events, Manchester United managed to secure a discount from Joorabchian. While Milan was expected to pay €15 million in agent fees, United’s negotiations reduced this figure to €10 million, providing a €5 million saving.

Calciomercato revealed this crucial detail, stating: “Man Utd did not have to pay that sum. Instead, the Red Devils seemingly received a €5m discount from Joorabchian, ‘only’ having to shell out €10m in agent fees.”

Zirkzee’s Future at Old Trafford

Joshua Zirkzee has signed a five-year contract with Manchester United, including an option for an additional year. At 23, he brings youth, talent, and a promising future to the club’s attacking lineup. His versatility and potential make him a valuable addition as Ten Hag continues to rebuild and strengthen the squad.

This signing not only adds depth to United’s attacking options but also showcases the club’s ability to navigate complex negotiations and secure top talent despite competition. The reduced agent fees further highlight the club’s savvy in financial dealings, ensuring value while acquiring essential assets.

The transfer of Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United is a testament to the club’s strategic acumen and determination to strengthen their squad. Despite initial setbacks, the Red Devils successfully navigated the challenges, securing a promising striker at a slightly higher but financially manageable cost.

Kudos to Erik ten Hag and the Manchester United management for their persistence and tactical prowess in this transfer saga. As we await the official announcement, fans can look forward to seeing Zirkzee in action, hoping he will make a significant impact in the upcoming seasons.