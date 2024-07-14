Journalist: Copa America Final Preview – Argentina’s Path to Victory

Argentina and Colombia are set to face off in the highly anticipated Copa America final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. With Argentina chasing their 16th Copa America title and Colombia eyeing their second, this clash promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Argentina’s Quest for Glory

Argentina secured their place in the final with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Ecuador, followed by a more assured performance against Canada. Lionel Messi’s brilliance continues to shine as he surpassed Iran’s Ali Daei to become the second-highest scorer in international men’s football with 109 goals. Argentina’s journey has been marked by resilience and determination, characteristics they will need in abundance against a formidable Colombian side.

Colombia’s Unbeaten Streak

Colombia enter the final brimming with confidence, extending their unbeaten run to 28 matches after a tempestuous semi-final against Uruguay. The match was overshadowed by violent scenes involving Darwin Nunez and Colombian fans, but the team’s focus remains unshaken. Colombia’s last Copa America triumph came in 2001, and they are eager to add another title to their history.

Key Details for the Final

The final between Argentina and Colombia will kick off at 1am on Monday, 15 July. Fans in the UK can catch the action live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting at 12:50am. For those using Sky TV, tune in to channel 412, while Virgin Media customers can watch on channel 551. Additionally, Amazon Prime Video subscribers can access the match by subscribing to Premier Sports.

If you’re abroad and wish to watch the match, using a VPN might be necessary to unblock your streaming service. Ensure compliance with local regulations and service provider terms when using a VPN.

Team News and Line-ups

Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni has the luxury of an injury-free squad, potentially fielding an unchanged line-up. The midfield battle will see Giovani Lo Celso and Exequiel Palacios vying for a starting spot, while Messi, despite a recent leg injury, is expected to lead the attack.

For Colombia, Daniel Munoz’s suspension paves the way for Santiago Arias to step in. Up front, Jhon Cordoba is likely to continue ahead of Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and Rafael Santos Borre.

Predicted Line-ups:

Argentina XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; Di Maria, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

Colombia XI: Vargas; S. Arias, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; J. Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Cordoba

Anticipation Builds

As the clock ticks down to the final, the anticipation is palpable. Both teams have shown exceptional form throughout the tournament, making this final a must-watch event. Argentina’s pursuit of their 16th title against Colombia’s desire to end a two-decade wait for glory sets the stage for an unforgettable Copa America finale.