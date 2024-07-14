United’s Defensive Overhaul: Who’s In and Who’s Out?

Manchester United’s Transfer Dilemma: Selling Victor Lindelof and Revamping the Defence

Manchester United’s transfer activity this summer is heating up as they seek to offload Victor Lindelof, among other players, to revamp their defensive line, report MEN. With Lindelof turning 30 next week and his contract expiring next year, this window is crucial for United to sell the Swedish centre back.

Lindelof’s Current Status

Victor Lindelof, who joined Manchester United from Benfica in 2017, made just 28 appearances last season due to two significant injury lay-offs. As a source mentioned, United are “trying hard” to find a buyer for Lindelof. His limited playtime last season has undoubtedly impacted his standing at the club, prompting United to consider his departure seriously.

Incoming and Outgoing Transfers

United’s defensive reshuffle is evident with their aggressive pursuit of new talent. They recently had an offer of around €65 million accepted for Lille defender Leny Yoro. Additionally, they have agreed on personal terms with Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt, although Everton rejected two bids for Jarrad Branthwaite. This shows United’s commitment to strengthening their backline.

On the outgoing side, United have agreed to sell centre-back Willy Kambwala to Villarreal. The club is also considering offers for several players, including Mason Greenwood and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as they look to streamline their squad and free up funds.

Shortage of Senior Centre Halves

Despite the ongoing transfer activities, United manager Erik ten Hag faces a shortage of senior centre halves for the upcoming pre-season friendly against Rosenborg. Jonny Evans, who recently signed a new one-year deal, is one of the few experienced defenders available. With Raphael Varane released and Lisandro Martinez engaged in the Copa America final, the club’s defensive options are limited. Harry Maguire’s return to training after a muscular injury is a positive sign, but the need for reinforcements is clear.

Strategic Moves for the Future

The focus on selling players out of contract next year aligns with United’s broader strategy to rebuild and strengthen the squad. Facundo Pellistri, Scott McTominay, and Christian Eriksen are among those generating interest. As United navigates this transfer window, their moves will significantly shape their defensive capabilities and overall squad strength for the upcoming season.

By making these strategic decisions, Manchester United aims to address their defensive weaknesses and build a robust team capable of competing at the highest levels. The outcome of these transfer activities will be pivotal for their ambitions in the forthcoming campaigns.