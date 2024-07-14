Journalist: Striker Linked with Major Transfer Move To Manchester United

Manchester United’s Interest in Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolding

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Brentford striker Ivan Toney as they ramp up their transfer activities this summer. Following a recruitment meeting at Carrington on the first day of pre-season, United have wasted no time in pursuing their transfer targets, suggest reports from Daily Mail.

United’s Transfer Strategy

Erik ten Hag’s side is actively working to strengthen their squad, closing in on deals for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee and Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt, now that the Netherlands are out of Euro 2024. However, despite the imminent arrival of Zirkzee, United’s interest in Toney remains strong, according to Bild.

The 28-year-old Toney has been heavily linked with a move away from West London, with interest from several top-flight clubs. Currently, he has a year remaining on his contract with Brentford, and talks over a new deal have yet to take place.

Toney’s Ambitions and Brentford’s Stance

The striker returned to action in January after an eight-month ban for breaching the FA’s betting rules. Keen on a move to Old Trafford, Toney’s agent has already informed Brentford of his client’s intentions. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has openly discussed Toney’s potential departure, admitting it could be ‘fun’ to see him play for a ‘top team’.

In February, Frank stated, “It can be expensive to sell your best player, but on the other hand, I also know that by the summer, he’ll only have a year left on his contract with us. We also know what he’s worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now. He’s a really good striker who is in his prime footballing age. Personally, as a coach, I would prefer to keep Toney, but one day it could be fun to see him at a top team.”

Future Prospects for Toney

Toney has not shied away from expressing his aspirations. In an exclusive interview with Mail Sport, he stated, “Everyone knows that I would love to play for a top team and be at the top of the leagues, playing with the best. I am a Brentford player at the moment and until that time comes, whether it is this window or at the end of the season or whenever it does happen, then so be it, but right now I am a Brentford player and that’s my focus.”

Toney’s ambition to play for an elite side is clear, and his performance in the upcoming Euro 2024 final against Spain could further boost his profile. Winning a major honour could be the perfect springboard for Toney to secure a move to one of Europe’s top clubs.

Conclusion

Manchester United’s interest in Ivan Toney highlights their intent to bolster their attacking options. With Toney’s proven goal-scoring ability and his desire to play at the highest level, a move to Old Trafford could be a mutually beneficial arrangement. As the transfer window progresses, this saga is one to watch closely, with potential developments set to shape the fortunes of both Manchester United and Brentford.

This interest not only underscores United’s ambitious transfer strategy but also sets the stage for what could be one of the most significant moves of the summer.