Report: Will West Ham Lose out on Dutch Star To Saudi Millions ?

Steven Bergwijn’s Future: A Crucial Decision Ahead

Steven Bergwijn, currently enjoying a holiday in the South of France, is at a crossroads in his football career. The Dutch winger, who recently spoke with Ajax coach Francesco Farioli, is weighing his options for the future. Farioli is keen to retain Bergwijn but is understanding if the player seeks new challenges. As De Telegraaf reports, the interest in Bergwijn is high, with clubs from Saudi Arabia, Olympique Marseille, and West Ham United all vying for his signature.

Interest from Europe and Beyond

Bergwijn’s potential move has attracted significant attention. According to sources within Ajax, Farioli has grand plans for the winger but also acknowledges the financial aspect. Alongside players like Brian Brobbey, Jorrel Hato, and Kenneth Taylor, Bergwijn represents significant transfer value for Ajax, which needs funds to strengthen the squad. The club is looking for a fee between 25 and 30 million euros for the Dutch international.

Olympique Marseille views Bergwijn as an immediate reinforcement, though the high transfer fee poses a challenge. West Ham United, having shown concrete interest last winter, still faces financial constraints under Financial Fair Play regulations. Any acquisition by the Hammers would necessitate selling current players first. A return to London for Bergwijn could be appealing, considering his previous stint with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Temptation of Saudi Arabia

However, West Ham and Marseille aren’t the only contenders. Two clubs from Saudi Arabia have expressed serious interest and are willing to meet Ajax’s asking price without hesitation. Additionally, they can easily satisfy Bergwijn’s salary demands. The decision for the 26-year-old then becomes whether to make a move to the Middle East at this stage of his career. Such a transfer, while lucrative, is typically seen as an end-of-career move, not something for a player still in his prime.

Staying at Ajax: An Alternative Path

There’s also a third option: staying at Ajax to help the club overcome the disappointments of the last season. If Bergwijn can contribute to a successful campaign, his market value could increase even further. This period of reflection during his vacation will be crucial as he contemplates what is best for his career at this point.

Van Kooperen, Bergwijn’s agent, confirmed the positive discussions with Farioli but refrained from commenting on the interested clubs. “I can confirm he had a good conversation with the coach and that he is now reflecting on it during his holiday,” Van Kooperen stated.

Conclusion

Steven Bergwijn faces a pivotal decision in his career. With significant interest from both Europe and the Middle East, his next move will be watched closely by fans and pundits alike. The choice between a potentially lucrative transfer to Saudi Arabia, a return to the Premier League with West Ham, or staying to prove himself again at Ajax is a complex one, with financial, professional, and personal implications.