Player Ratings: Spain Defeats England to Claim Euro 2024 Glory

Spain Triumph Over England in Euro 2024 Final

Spain’s Late Surge Secures Victory

Mikel Oyarzabal’s late strike sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory for Spain over England in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin, breaking English hearts and securing Spain’s fourth European Championship title.

Tactical Adjustments and Early Dynamics

Southgate’s decision to revert to a back four, incorporating Luke Shaw for better balance, aimed to counter Spain’s possession and counter-pressing strengths. Spain dominated early proceedings, showcasing their ability to control the match with serene possession play and fierce pressing, limiting England’s opportunities.

Despite these challenges, England gradually gained a foothold, aiming to take the final deep by slowing the game and playing for set pieces. This approach resulted in a cautious opening half, with limited chances for both sides. Southgate’s side, nonetheless, held firm, entering halftime with renewed hope.

Key Moments and Turning Points

Rodri’s unexpected halftime withdrawal provided England with a potential advantage, yet before they could attempt to capitalise, Nico Williams put Spain ahead following a slick move initiated by Lamine Yamal. England appeared on the ropes, but Southgate’s substitutions sparked life into the Three Lions.

Cole Palmer’s introduction proved pivotal, as he scored a superb equaliser from Jude Bellingham’s lay-off, restoring parity and giving England a lifeline. However, England’s failure to sustain their momentum allowed Spain to reassert control.

The Decisive Goal

With the match heading towards extra time, Oyarzabal capitalised on a lapse in England’s defence, converting Cucurella’s cross to deliver the knockout blow. England’s late attempts to equalise were thwarted by Unai Simon and Dani Olmo, ensuring Spain’s victory.

Player Ratings

Spain

GK: Unai Simon – 7.5/10

RB: Dani Carvajal – 8.5/10

CB: Robin Le Normand – 7.5/10

CB: Aymeric Laporte – 8/10

LB: Marc Cucurella – 8.5/10

CM: Rodri – 7.5/10

CM: Fabian Ruiz – 9/10

CM: Dani Olmo – 7.5/10

RW: Lamine Yamal – 7/10

ST: Alvaro Morata – 7/10

LW: Nico Williams – 9/10

Substitutes

Martin Zubimendi (46′ for Rodri) – 8/10

Mikel Oyarzabal (68′ for Morata) – 8/10

England (4-2-3-1)

GK: Jordan Pickford – 8/10

RB: Kyle Walker – 4/10

CB: John Stones – 6/10

CB: Marc Guehi – 6.5/10

LB: Luke Shaw – 7/10

CM: Declan Rice – 5/10

CM: Kobbie Mainoo – 5/10

RM: Bukayo Saka – 6.5/10

AM: Phil Foden – 6/10

LM: Jude Bellingham – 6.5/10

ST: Harry Kane – 3/10

Substitutes