Report: Forest Lead Spurs in Pursuit of Serie A Defender

Tottenham Hotspur are set to revamp their squad this summer, targeting a formidable central defender to bolster their ranks. Yet, it’s Nottingham Forest who currently have the upper hand in the pursuit of this highly-rated player.

Tottenham’s Summer Overhaul

North Londoners Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of a significant squad overhaul. With as many as ten players anticipated to depart, the club has already made strides in their recruitment efforts, securing the signatures of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Archie Gray from Leeds United. Now, attention turns to reinforcing their defensive line.

Nikola Milenkovic in Tottenham’s Sights

According to Corriere dello Sport, Tottenham have set their sights on Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic. The 26-year-old Serbian centre-back has garnered attention with his impressive performances in Serie A since his transfer from Partizan in 2017.

Nottingham Forest Lead the Race

Despite Tottenham’s interest, Nottingham Forest are currently leading the race for Milenkovic’s signature. The East Midlands club have already submitted a substantial proposal, which Fiorentina are considering seriously. While Aston Villa and Fulham are also monitoring the situation, it’s Forest who appear to be in the pole position.

Spurs’ Potential Late Bid

Tottenham could still make a late push to secure Milenkovic, but they face stiff competition from Nottingham Forest. Spurs have some ground to make up if they are to lure the Serbian international to North London. With the transfer window open, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Tottenham can bolster their defence with this sought-after talent.

As the transfer saga unfolds, Tottenham’s pursuit of Nikola Milenkovic will be one to watch, especially with Nottingham Forest currently holding the advantage. Both clubs are eager to secure a defender who could significantly impact their Premier League campaigns.