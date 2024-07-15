Greenwood’s Future in Limbo as Lazio Makes Bold Move

Man United Consider Lazio’s Offer for Mason Greenwood

Lazio’s Lucrative Proposal

Manchester United have received an enticing £21 million offer from Italian club Lazio for their embattled forward, Mason Greenwood. The proposal includes a 50% sell-on clause, a deal that United may find difficult to refuse given the current circumstances surrounding Greenwood’s future at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old forward had been on the cusp of a move to French giants Marseille. However, the transfer faced significant backlash from both the club’s supporters and the mayor of Marseille, putting the deal on shaky ground. Now, Lazio have emerged with a compelling bid that could sway United’s decision.

Claudio Lotito’s Statement

Lazio’s president, Claudio Lotito, elaborated on the offer in an interview with Il Messaggero: “I offered €25 million plus 50% on future resale, plus bonuses and commissions. Yet several teams have emerged to disturb us. After Juventus and Napoli, it seems that everyone is turning up. Maybe they are terrified that we can get him, and they want to blow everything up.”

This statement highlights the competitive nature of the transfer market for Greenwood, with multiple clubs vying for his signature despite his controversial past.

Greenwood’s Rocky Journey

Greenwood, once a promising star for Manchester United, saw his career take a dramatic turn after being charged in 2022 with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. These charges were dropped in 2023, but United chose not to reintegrate him into the squad, opting instead to loan him to Getafe for the previous season.

During his loan spell, Greenwood managed to score 10 goals and provide six assists in La Liga, showcasing his undeniable talent and attracting interest from several clubs, including Lazio. Earlier this summer, Lazio’s initial £16.8 million offer was promptly rejected by United. Subsequently, Marseille’s £26.7 million bid was accepted, only for it to stall amid public outcry.

United’s Strategic Moves

As Greenwood’s departure looms, United have already begun bolstering their squad, bringing in Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna for £36.5 million. This strategic acquisition signals the club’s intent to move forward and build on their success from last season, which included an FA Cup triumph.

The decision on Greenwood’s future now hangs in the balance, with Lazio’s improved offer presenting a viable option for Manchester United. Given the lucrative sell-on clause included in the deal, it appears to be a no-brainer for the Red Devils to accept and move on from the Greenwood saga.