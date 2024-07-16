Southgate’s Successor: The Leading Contenders for England Job

England’s Managerial Dilemma: Potential Successors to Gareth Southgate

As the dust settles on England’s second consecutive defeat in a European Championship final, speculation is rife about the future of Gareth Southgate. With Southgate’s contract expiring in December and the Football Association (FA) eager to keep him at the helm for the 2026 World Cup, the manager’s decision hangs in the balance. Despite the FA’s hopes, it wouldn’t be a shock if Southgate, after eight years in charge, decides it’s time for a new challenge.

Southgate’s Future: Days Not Weeks

Before England’s heartbreak against Spain in the Euro 2024 final, Southgate hinted that he would need “days rather than weeks” to determine his next move. The 53-year-old admitted he was “devastated” by the loss and has faced significant criticism from fans and pundits alike during the tournament. Displaying signs of fatigue, Southgate might opt for a change, even though he still enjoys the support of his squad and the FA.

Early Frontrunners: Howe, Potter, and Tuchel

Should Southgate step down, there is no shortage of potential replacements. Eddie Howe, Graham Potter, and Thomas Tuchel are among the top names on the FA’s shortlist, according to The Guardian. Howe has made a remarkable impact at Newcastle since his arrival three years ago, positioning himself as a strong contender. Meanwhile, Potter and Tuchel, both of whom have had their share of ups and downs in recent managerial roles, are reportedly open to taking on the England job.

Other Contenders: Pochettino, Carsley, Lampard, and Gerrard

The list of possible candidates doesn’t end there. Former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, England Under-21 manager Lee Carsley, and ex-England internationals Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard are also in the mix. The FA’s technical director, John McDermott, and chief executive, Mark Bullingham, will oversee any hiring process.

However, convincing someone like Howe to leave Newcastle could prove challenging. Howe guided Newcastle into last season’s Champions League, and his departure would require a significant financial package, as Southgate’s current salary of £5 million per year is relatively modest compared to Premier League standards.

The Homegrown Advantage: Potter and Carsley

There is a notable preference within some FA quarters for a homegrown manager, which could bolster Potter’s chances. Despite being out of work since Chelsea sacked him in April 2023 and missing out on the Leicester job, Potter might be holding out for the England position. Similarly, Carsley has a strong case after leading the under-21s to victory at the European Championship last year.

The Foreign Factor: Tuchel and Pochettino

While the FA has not ruled out appointing a foreign manager for the first time since Fabio Capello, this route brings its own set of challenges. Tuchel, a former Chelsea manager now out of work after leaving Bayern Munich, is known for his tactical prowess and affinity for working in England. Pochettino, who left Chelsea in May, faces potential backlash from his fellow Argentinians if he takes the England job.

The Long Shots: Klopp and Beyond

Calls for the FA to approach Jürgen Klopp persist, but the likelihood of the former Liverpool manager taking on the role seems slim. Klopp’s connection to Liverpool and his personal career goals make this an unlikely match.

Conclusion: A Crossroads for England

As England navigates this pivotal moment, the decision on Southgate’s successor will shape the future of English football. Whether the FA opts for a homegrown talent like Howe or Potter, or ventures into foreign territory with Tuchel or Pochettino, the next manager will have the formidable task of ending England’s 58-year trophy drought in the men’s game.

With many strong candidates available and the FA’s commitment to finding the best fit, the future of England’s national team hangs in a delicate balance. Fans and pundits alike will be watching closely as this saga unfolds.