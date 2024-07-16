Manchester United’s New Star Dubbed As The Next Brazilian Legend

Manchester United’s New Sensation: Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United has bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, marking Erik ten Hag’s first significant transfer of the summer.

Zirkzee’s Path to Old Trafford

Initially anticipated to join AC Milan, Zirkzee’s transfer to Manchester United came as a twist when Milan withdrew from the race. This opened the door for United to secure the services of the 23-year-old forward.

Bologna’s Star Performer

Zirkzee shone brightly in Serie A last season, emerging as one of the league’s standout talents. Under the guidance of Thiago Motta, who has since taken over at Juventus, Zirkzee played a crucial role in Bologna’s unexpected qualification for the Champions League. With 12 goals and seven assists across all competitions, he was instrumental in Bologna’s fifth-place finish.

High Praise from Thiago Motta

Thiago Motta, who was pivotal in Zirkzee’s development at Bologna, drew comparisons between the young striker and Brazilian legend Ronaldinho. “He said his idols are Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gabriel Batistuta. Seeing him day-to-day, he reminds me of the Ronaldinho I played with at Barcelona,” Motta remarked.

Zirkzee’s Attributes

Standing at an imposing 6ft 4in, Zirkzee is a formidable presence on the field. His ability to hold up the ball and involve his teammates in play sets him apart. Not only is he strong with his back to goal, but he also possesses exceptional technical skills, including quick feet and agility to navigate tight spaces.

Despite being part of the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024, Zirkzee saw limited action under Ronald Koeman. Now at Manchester United, he has the opportunity to establish himself as a key player and live up to the lofty comparisons made by his former coach.

Conclusion

With the arrival of Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United fans can look forward to witnessing a young talent who has already shown glimpses of brilliance in Serie A. Under Erik ten Hag, Zirkzee has the potential to flourish and become a central figure in United’s quest for glory.