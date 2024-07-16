Julen Lopetegui’s Debut: West Ham Fight Back for a 2-2 Draw with Ferencvaros

West Ham’s Spirited Comeback Against Ferencvaros in Pre-Season Thriller

Early Setback in Austria

West Ham showcased resilience in their pre-season clash against Hungarian champions Ferencvaros, battling back from a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw. The match, held at the Sportstadion Langau in Austria, marked Julen Lopetegui’s debut as the Hammers’ manager.

New Signings Make Their Mark

Lopetegui, who signed a two-year deal in May to replace David Moyes, introduced new summer signings Luis Guilherme and Max Kilman. Additionally, Wes Foderingham made his debut in the second half. The first half, however, saw West Ham fall behind as Ferencvaros took the lead with goals from Kwabena Owusu and Aleksander Pesic.

Youth Talent and Veteran Experience

The new West Ham boss also showcased the club’s youth talent, naming 2023 FA Youth Cup winners Lewis Orford and Gideon Kodua in the starting lineup. Academy graduate Freddie Potts, who spent last season on loan at Wycombe, also featured. Despite the promising youth on display, it was the seasoned players who turned the tide for the Hammers. Danny Ings, coming off the bench, delivered a stunning curling free-kick shortly after the break to halve the deficit.

Late Drama Ensures Draw

As the match progressed, Lopetegui’s side continued to push for an equaliser. Their persistence paid off when substitute Nayef Aguerd found the back of the net with a powerful late strike, ensuring West Ham avoided defeat in this pre-season encounter.

Upcoming Fixtures

West Ham’s pre-season preparations continue with a match against National League side Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday. Following this, the team will travel to the United States later this month for fixtures against Wolves and Crystal Palace, as they gear up for the upcoming season.