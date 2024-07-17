Report: Crystal Palace and Spurs Battle for £11m Sporting Star

Transfer Interest in Marcus Edwards

According to TEAMtalk, Marcus Edwards is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, notably Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur. The 25-year-old winger, who currently plays for Sporting CP in Portugal, has a potential transfer fee of around £11 million, thanks to Tottenham’s 35% sell-on clause reducing the financial burden. TEAMtalk reports: “Portuguese newspaper Corriere de Manha recently claimed that Sporting value the winger at around £17 million, but Spurs’ 35% sell-on clause means that figure could come down to just £11 million.” After leaving Tottenham in 2019, Edwards has thrived in Portugal, amassing 15 goal contributions (six goals and nine assists) across all competitions last season.

Player Profile and Current Season Performance

Marcus Edwards, born on December 3, 1998, in London, stands at 1.68 meters and plays primarily as a right winger. This season, he has made a significant impact despite limited minutes in the Portuguese league, contributing to Sporting CP’s successes. Edwards has featured in 26 Liga Portugal matches, scoring four goals and providing five assists. Additionally, he has made appearances in the Europa League, Taça de Portugal, and the Allianz Cup, tallying a total of six goals and eight assists across 44 matches in all competitions.

Market Value and Contract

His market value is estimated at €20 million, with his contract at Sporting CP running until June 30, 2026. Internationally, Edwards has represented England at various youth levels, although he has yet to earn a senior cap.

Comparison to Dejan Kulusevski

When comparing Marcus Edwards to a current Premier League player, Dejan Kulusevski of Tottenham Hotspur comes to mind for obvious reasons. Both are right wingers, left footed with creative flair and attacking prowess. Kulusevski, who has played more minutes this season, has better raw stats with eight goals and 11 assists in 36 matches. However, Edwards’ stats are impressive given his fewer minutes on the pitch.

In terms of Expected Goals (xG) and Non-Penalty Expected Goals (NPxG), Kulusevski edges out with an xG of 4.7 compared to Edwards’ 4.2. Nevertheless, Edwards is in the 90th percentile for touches in the box and progressive carries against contemporaries, indicating his strong attacking presence and ability to drive the ball forward. He’s slightly older than Kulusevski which may normally work against him.

Potential Transfer and Investment

Considering the potential transfer fee of £11 million, bringing Marcus Edwards back to the Premier League appears to be a sound investment. His market value is listed at €20 million on Transfermarkt, and with two years left on his contract at Sporting CP, the timing seems opportune for a move. Edwards would also count as a homegrown player, adding further appeal to Premier League clubs. His performance stats, while not dramatically different from those of Kulusevski, highlight his potential to make a significant impact. Given his age and room for development, Marcus Edwards could be a valuable addition to Spurs at that price. However, his numbers aren’t setting the world alight and at 25, you can’t talk potential. Only viable because of the price.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Marcus Edwards: Performance Data Breakdown

Marcus Edwards has emerged as a key player for Sporting CP, drawing interest from Premier League clubs. This analysis delves into his performance data and stats, with insights courtesy of Fbref.

Attacking Prowess

Edwards excels in several attacking metrics, placing him in the upper echelons of wingers and attacking midfielders. His expected assisted goals (xAG) are in the 99th percentile, reflecting his exceptional ability to set up scoring opportunities. Additionally, he ranks in the 98th percentile for combined non-penalty expected goals and expected assisted goals (npxG + xAG), showcasing his comprehensive attacking threat.

His assists tally puts him in the 99th percentile, underscoring his playmaking capabilities. Furthermore, Edwards’ shot-creating actions are in the 96th percentile, highlighting his proficiency in generating scoring chances for his teammates.

Possession and Progression

Edwards’ possession stats are equally impressive. He ranks in the 95th percentile for progressive carries, illustrating his effectiveness in advancing the ball up the field. His success in progressive passes, where he sits in the 78th percentile, further emphasizes his ability to drive the team’s offensive play.

Edwards also excels in successful take-ons, placing in the 79th percentile, which indicates his strong dribbling skills. His ability to receive progressive passes ranks in the 79th percentile, showcasing his capacity to position himself well and maintain possession under pressure.

Defensive Contributions

While Edwards’ defensive metrics are not his strongest suit, he still contributes modestly. His tackles and interceptions combined (Tkl+Int) are in the 9th percentile, and his ability to win aerial duels sits at 10th percentile. These stats suggest that while his primary contributions are in attack, he can still provide some defensive support when needed.

Conclusion

Marcus Edwards’ performance data and stats paint the picture of a highly effective attacking player with the ability to significantly influence matches. His high percentiles in key attacking and possession metrics make him a valuable asset for any Premier League club considering his acquisition. As clubs look to bolster their squads, Edwards’ performance data, as highlighted by Fbref, suggests he could be a sound investment for the future.