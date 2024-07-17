Enzo Fernandez Faces Disciplinary Action Over Racist Chant Video

Enzo Fernandez Faces Disciplinary Action by Chelsea

Incident Overview

Chelsea FC has initiated disciplinary proceedings against midfielder Enzo Fernandez following the circulation of a controversial video on social media. The French Football Federation (FFF) has alleged that the video contains “racist and discriminatory” chants directed at French players.

FFF’s Reaction and Complaint to FIFA

On Tuesday, the FFF announced plans to file a formal complaint to FIFA regarding the video. The video features members of the Argentina squad singing a song that the FFF deems offensive towards French players. In response to the video, Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana, who represents France at the international level, posted a screenshot on Instagram, labelling the content as “uninhibited racism.”

Here is Enzo Fernandez and Argentina players celebrating that Copa America win by singing that racist France chant from the 2022 World Cup pic.twitter.com/pxoaX2MApE — GC (@ValverdeSZN) July 15, 2024

Enzo Fernandez’s Apology

Enzo Fernandez has publicly expressed regret for his actions. “I am truly sorry for the video I posted as Argentina celebrated winning the Copa America,” he stated. “The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words. I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations. That video, that moments, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character.”

Chelsea’s Response

Chelsea has responded to the incident by acknowledging Fernandez’s apology and emphasising their commitment to education. A club statement read, “We acknowledge and appreciate our player’s public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate. The club has instigated an internal disciplinary procedure.” Chelsea reinforced their stance on discrimination, declaring, “We find all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities, and identities feel welcome.”

Broader Implications

The FFF has also reached out to the Argentine Football Association (AFA) to discuss the video. FFF president Philippe Diallo condemned the remarks in the strongest terms, stating, “Faced with the seriousness of these shocking remarks, contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the president of the FFF decided to directly appeal to his Argentine counterpart and FIFA and to file a legal complaint for racially offensive and discriminatory remarks.”

A FIFA spokesperson commented, “FIFA is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into. FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans, and officials.”

Historical Context

This incident adds another chapter to the storied rivalry between France and Argentina. France triumphed over Argentina in the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup, while Argentina secured victory against France in the 2022 World Cup final. Chelsea’s squad includes seven black or mixed-race French players, underlining the importance of maintaining an inclusive and respectful environment.