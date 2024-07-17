Report: Could Aston Villa Player Be the Next Big Star in Saudi Football?

Moussa Diaby: The Next Star for Al Ittihad?

Moussa Diaby’s potential move from Aston Villa to Al Ittihad has the football world buzzing. After a stellar season at Villa Park, Diaby’s future seems to be heading towards the Saudi Pro League, where he would join fellow Frenchmen Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. According to TalkSport , Ben Jacobs, Al Ittihad is optimistic about securing the deal despite Aston Villa’s reluctance to let go of their star winger.

Diaby’s Impact at Aston Villa

Diaby’s debut season at Aston Villa was nothing short of impressive. With 54 appearances and ten goals across all competitions, he played a pivotal role in Villa’s attack under Unai Emery. His contributions helped the club secure a fourth-place finish in the Premier League, marking their return to the Champions League after nearly four decades. Such a remarkable achievement underscores Diaby’s importance to the team.

The Allure of the Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League has been attracting big names recently, and Diaby’s potential move is a testament to its growing appeal. Playing alongside a legend like Karim Benzema and a midfield maestro like N’Golo Kante is undoubtedly enticing. Despite a challenging first year for Benzema, which included clashes with coach Marcelo Gallardo and injury issues, the presence of high-profile players has elevated the league’s status.

Al Ittihad’s Ambitious Transfer Strategy

Al Ittihad’s interest in Diaby aligns with their strategy of building a formidable squad. The club has already made significant signings, including Fabinho and Jota, alongside Benzema and Kante. A £60m fee for Diaby would break their transfer record, highlighting their commitment to strengthening the team. The addition of Laurent Blanc as head coach further demonstrates their ambition, aiming to create a conducive environment for stars like Benzema.

The Future for Diaby

While Aston Villa fans may hope for Diaby’s stay, the allure of playing in a rising league with top-tier talent might be too compelling. The move could provide Diaby with a new challenge and an opportunity to further showcase his skills on an international stage. As the football community awaits the final decision, it’s clear that Diaby’s next chapter, whether in the Premier League or Saudi Pro League, will be eagerly watched.