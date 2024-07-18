Report: Spurs Ahead of United and Liverpool For Serie A Star

This one won’t go away until it sorted one way or the other

As the summer transfer window heats up, Federico Chiesa has emerged as a key target for several Premier League clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly leading the race. This article delves into the rumours surrounding Chiesa’s potential move, examining his key statistics, comparing him to similar Premier League players, and evaluating the likelihood and potential fee for his transfer.

What’s Been Said

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham Hotspur have made the “first concrete approach” for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. The Italian forward is keen on a move to the Premier League, with Spurs looking to capitalize on this interest. TEAMtalk reports that Juventus are demanding a fee of €25-30 million for Chiesa, a price that Tottenham are seemingly willing to meet. The report also mentions that other Premier League giants such as Manchester United and Liverpool are keeping tabs on Chiesa, but Spurs appear to be in pole position.

Chiesa, 26, had a challenging season with Juventus, managing to score 10 goals and provide 3 assists despite struggling with injuries. His performance at Euro 2024 was less impressive, but his potential to thrive in the Premier League remains high.

The Key Stats

Federico Chiesa has had a significant impact despite his injury woes. Here’s a closer look at his stats for the 2023-24 season:

Appearances: 37 (33 in Serie A, 4 in the Italy Cup)

Goals: 10

Assists: 3

Minutes Played: 2,512

Position: Left Winger

International Caps/Goals: 51/7

Chiesa’s ability to deliver crucial goals and assists, even when not fully fit, highlights his importance to Juventus and his potential value to any prospective Premier League club.

Compare Him To

When comparing Chiesa to existing Premier League players, Dejan Kulusevski of Tottenham comes to mind. Although Kulusevski plays on the opposite flank, their roles as wingers provide a basis for comparison.

Federico Chiesa:

xG (Expected Goals): 6.4

npxG (Non-Penalty Expected Goals): 5.6

Touches in Box: 111

Dejan Kulusevski:

xG: 4.7

npxG: 4.7

Touches in Box: 151

Both players exhibit a knack for getting into dangerous positions and creating goal-scoring opportunities. Chiesa’s slightly higher xG and npxG per shot underscore his attacking threat, making him a valuable asset for any attacking lineup.

Likelihood and Fee

According to Transfermarkt, Federico Chiesa is valued at €35 million, with his contract at Juventus set to expire in June 2025. However, given that he has only a year remaining on his current deal, Juventus might be more inclined to cash in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year. Chiesa’s reported wage demands of around €8 million per year could be a stumbling block, but Tottenham are known for their ambitious transfer pursuits under new manager Ange Postecoglou. With Chiesa expressing a desire to play in the Premier League, a move to Spurs seems plausible. However, a contract renewal at Juventus or a transfer to another Serie A club remains a possibility, particularly if Tottenham cannot match his wage demands.