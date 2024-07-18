Report: Spurs Ahead of United and Liverpool For Serie A Star

Tottenham’s Pursuit of Federico Chiesa: An In-Depth Analysis
This one won’t go away until it sorted one way or the other
As the summer transfer window heats up, Federico Chiesa has emerged as a key target for several Premier League clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly leading the race. This article delves into the rumours surrounding Chiesa’s potential move, examining his key statistics, comparing him to similar Premier League players, and evaluating the likelihood and potential fee for his transfer.
What’s Been Said
According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham Hotspur have made the “first concrete approach” for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. The Italian forward is keen on a move to the Premier League, with Spurs looking to capitalize on this interest. TEAMtalk reports that Juventus are demanding a fee of €25-30 million for Chiesa, a price that Tottenham are seemingly willing to meet. The report also mentions that other Premier League giants such as Manchester United and Liverpool are keeping tabs on Chiesa, but Spurs appear to be in pole position.
Chiesa, 26, had a challenging season with Juventus, managing to score 10 goals and provide 3 assists despite struggling with injuries. His performance at Euro 2024 was less impressive, but his potential to thrive in the Premier League remains high.
The Key Stats
Federico Chiesa has had a significant impact despite his injury woes. Here’s a closer look at his stats for the 2023-24 season:
- Appearances: 37 (33 in Serie A, 4 in the Italy Cup)
- Goals: 10
- Assists: 3
- Minutes Played: 2,512
- Position: Left Winger
- International Caps/Goals: 51/7
Chiesa’s ability to deliver crucial goals and assists, even when not fully fit, highlights his importance to Juventus and his potential value to any prospective Premier League club.
Compare Him To
When comparing Chiesa to existing Premier League players, Dejan Kulusevski of Tottenham comes to mind. Although Kulusevski plays on the opposite flank, their roles as wingers provide a basis for comparison.
Federico Chiesa:
- xG (Expected Goals): 6.4
- npxG (Non-Penalty Expected Goals): 5.6
- Touches in Box: 111
Dejan Kulusevski:
- xG: 4.7
- npxG: 4.7
- Touches in Box: 151
Both players exhibit a knack for getting into dangerous positions and creating goal-scoring opportunities. Chiesa’s slightly higher xG and npxG per shot underscore his attacking threat, making him a valuable asset for any attacking lineup.
Likelihood and Fee
According to Transfermarkt, Federico Chiesa is valued at €35 million, with his contract at Juventus set to expire in June 2025. However, given that he has only a year remaining on his current deal, Juventus might be more inclined to cash in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year. Chiesa’s reported wage demands of around €8 million per year could be a stumbling block, but Tottenham are known for their ambitious transfer pursuits under new manager Ange Postecoglou. With Chiesa expressing a desire to play in the Premier League, a move to Spurs seems plausible. However, a contract renewal at Juventus or a transfer to another Serie A club remains a possibility, particularly if Tottenham cannot match his wage demands.
Statistical Analysis by EPL Index
Federico Chiesa’s Performance Data
Federico Chiesa’s recent performance data from the last 365 days, as depicted in the Fbref report, provides a comprehensive insight into his contributions on the field. His statistics highlight his potential value to Premier League clubs, particularly Tottenham Hotspur, who are keen on securing his services.
Key Performance Stats
Examining Chiesa’s performance data reveals several key aspects of his play. Despite a challenging season marred by injuries, he has managed to maintain notable figures. Chiesa’s non-penalty goals per 90 minutes stand at 0.33, placing him in the 43rd percentile among forwards. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) per 90 minutes is 0.23, sitting in the 8th percentile. These figures, while not exceptional, underscore his ability to find the back of the net even when not fully fit.
His shot creation stats are particularly impressive. Chiesa averages 4.79 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, positioning him in the 99th percentile. This highlights his creative prowess and ability to generate scoring opportunities for his team. Additionally, his expected assisted goals (xAG) per 90 minutes is 0.35, placing him in the 94th percentile, further emphasizing his playmaking abilities.
Comparative Analysis
When compared to his peers, Chiesa’s strengths become more apparent. His passing stats, including a pass completion rate of 69.9% and 29.17 passes attempted per 90 minutes, showcase his involvement in build-up play. Furthermore, his progressive passing and carrying stats are impressive, with 2.87 progressive passes and 4.57 progressive carries per 90 minutes, both in the 84th percentile.
Chiesa’s ability to successfully take on defenders is highlighted by his 1.43 successful take-ons per 90 minutes, ranking in the 84th percentile. This ability to beat defenders one-on-one makes him a constant threat on the wing.
In conclusion, Federico Chiesa’s performance data, as provided by Fbref, underscores his value as a dynamic winger capable of contributing significantly mainly in playmaking. His potential move to the Premier League could see these talents flourish further, making him a valuable asset for any top club.