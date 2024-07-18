Report: Man Utd Reject Bid from Premier League Side For Midfielder

Manchester United Reject Fulham’s Bid for Scott McTominay: What’s Next?

Manchester United have rejected a bid from Fulham for Scott McTominay, talkSPORT understands. The midfielder, a product of United’s esteemed academy, has been a regular feature in the first team, making 252 appearances across all competitions, scoring 29 goals and providing eight assists.

Fulham’s Ambitious Move

Fulham, in their quest to bolster their midfield, have shown keen interest in McTominay. This interest comes on the back of Joao Palhinha’s move to Bayern Munich, leaving a significant gap in their midfield. However, their initial bid was below the £30 million proposal West Ham made last summer, which United also rejected. It appears Fulham will need to significantly up their offer to tempt United into selling McTominay.

United’s Stance on McTominay

Manchester United’s refusal to part with McTominay for Fulham’s initial offer indicates they value the 27-year-old midfielder highly, despite his reduced role last season. McTominay started only 18 Premier League games last term but played a crucial part in United’s FA Cup-winning campaign, including the final against Manchester City. With just one year left on his contract, United might be looking to cash in on him, but only at the right price.

talkSPORT reported that “United would be prepared to sell the 27-year-old, who has entered the final year of his deal at the club, for the right price.” This clearly puts the onus on Fulham to come back with a more lucrative offer if they are serious about acquiring McTominay’s services.

Potential Suitors and Transfer Market Dynamics

McTominay is not only on Fulham’s radar. Galatasaray have also shown interest, with their vice-chairman Ibrahim Hatipoglu stating: “McTominay’s transfer fee is being discussed.” This international interest might drive up his market value, making it an intriguing situation to watch as the summer transfer window progresses.

United’s Transfer Activities

While managing outgoing transfers, Manchester United have been active in the market to strengthen their squad. The recent acquisition of Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and the impending signing of centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille, after a £52 million bid was accepted, show United’s intent to build a robust team for the upcoming season. Additionally, West Ham’s advanced talks with United for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka highlight the dynamic nature of United’s transfer dealings this summer.

Erik ten Hag’s Vision

As Erik ten Hag prepares for his third season at the helm, despite rumours about his future, his contract extension until 2026 signifies the club’s faith in his long-term vision. This stability might be a crucial factor in how United manage their player transactions, ensuring that any departures, like potentially McTominay’s, are offset by strategic acquisitions that fit Ten Hag’s tactical blueprint.