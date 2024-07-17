Report: United’s Back-Up Plan if Ten Hag Falters

Exploring Manchester United’s Managerial Future

Manchester United’s stance on their managerial situation has been a topic of much speculation. Recent developments suggest that even if current manager Erik ten Hag faces challenges, the club is not considering Gareth Southgate as a replacement. Instead, Thomas Tuchel, the former Chelsea manager, is deemed the preferred candidate should a change be necessary.

United’s Commitment to Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag’s position at Manchester United seems more stable than ever. After a decision earlier this summer to extend his contract by a year, the club is fully backing him to steer the ship. As reported by the Daily Mail, United has already made moves in the transfer market to bolster Ten Hag’s squad, which signifies a clear intention to provide him with the resources he needs to succeed. The acquisition of Joshua Kirkzee from Bologna for £36.5m is a testament to this commitment.

No Room for Southgate

Despite Gareth Southgate having admirers within the club, it appears he is not in the running to take over at Old Trafford. Even with significant changes at the board level, including Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS taking a 25 percent stake, insiders maintain it’s “highly unlikely” Southgate would be appointed. This reflects a broader strategy of stability and long-term planning, diverging from the reactionary changes seen in past seasons.

Tuchel as a Potential Successor

The narrative could change dramatically if Ten Hag’s tenure does not pan out as hoped. Thomas Tuchel, renowned for his tactical acumen and previous success at Chelsea, is the frontrunner in such a scenario. His discussions with Ratcliffe in Monaco highlighted a mutual understanding of what it would take to bring United back to prominence. Although Tuchel expressed a need for a break following his departure from Bayern Munich, his potential availability remains a point of interest for United’s future considerations.

Continuity Versus Change

Manchester United’s strategy seems clear: back Ten Hag fully while keeping viable options open. This approach not only stabilizes the managerial position but also ensures that the club is prepared for all eventualities without causing undue disruption. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how this plan unfolds, especially with the shadow of a seasoned coach like Tuchel potentially waiting in the wings.

Manchester United’s approach to managing transitions and expectations remains a crucial storyline for fans and analysts alike, as the club looks to regain its status at the pinnacle of English football.