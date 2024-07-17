Report: Newcastle Want to Keep Howe Amid England Job Vacancy

Eddie Howe: Newcastle’s Commitment Amid England Manager Rumours

In the wake of Gareth Southgate’s resignation following England’s Euro 2024 final loss to Spain, the spotlight turns to Eddie Howe. The Newcastle United head coach, admired by the Football Association (FA), appears as a key candidate for the national team’s vacancy. Despite the burgeoning interest, Newcastle United’s CEO, Darren Eales, affirms the club’s determination to retain their leader, emphasizing Howe’s integral role in the club’s vision.

Newcastle’s Stance on Howe’s Future

Eales is unwavering in his stance. Newcastle, he argues, envisions Howe as a pivotal figure in their long-term strategy. This resolve is bolstered by Howe’s recent covert contract extension—a multi-year deal devoid of a release clause, secured after steering Newcastle to a commendable fourth-place finish and Champions League qualification.

“Yes, absolutely,” Eales declared when questioned about the club’s readiness to combat potential FA advances. He elaborates on Howe’s profound impact not only in managerial capacities but also in cultivating a deep connection with the club and its supporters. “For us, he is exactly the right man for the project we are on at Newcastle United and that is why we are committed to a long-term deal with him. That’s why we think he’s the right man for Newcastle. We love him.”

Strategic Moves and Seasonal Focus

Despite the conjectures surrounding Howe’s future, no recent dialogues have taken place between him and Eales, even as both participate in Newcastle’s pre-season preparations in Germany. Eales acknowledges Howe’s dedication to the upcoming season, highlighted by his close collaboration with Paul Mitchell, the new sporting director. The narrative of commitment extends beyond individual roles, with the club having recently navigated complex negotiations to ensure transitions are as seamless as possible.

Newcastle’s firm stance on Howe’s potential departure reflects a broader strategy to safeguard the club’s interests. Eales insists on adequate compensation, should the situation arise, stressing, “It’s hypothetical but he’s under a multi-year deal, there’s not a set number (for compensation), it’s about he’s our employee so from that perspective we’re not looking to release Eddie for all the reasons I’ve spoken about.”

Proactive Planning and Future Outlook

When pressed about the possibility of Howe not being present in the dugout for the season opener against Southampton on August 17, Eales responds with a decisive “Absolutely, yes.” He also hints at a succession strategy, albeit reluctantly acknowledging its necessity. “It’s one of those ones you never want to use it,” he remarked, underlining the club’s focus on the upcoming season and their readiness for all eventualities.

In essence, Newcastle United stands firmly behind Eddie Howe, championing his ongoing influence and leadership. As the new season approaches, the club remains focused on stability and success, despite the swirling speculations of managerial shifts on the national front.