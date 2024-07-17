Report: Liverpool Owners Retreat from Bordeaux Acquisition Talks

FSG Ends Negotiations to Acquire Bordeaux

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the owners of Liverpool FC, have officially withdrawn from discussions to purchase the French club Bordeaux, citing several economic concerns.

Financial Hurdles Halt FSG’s Expansion

In a recent turn of events, Bordeaux announced that FSG’s decision to pull out was influenced by the anticipated maintenance costs of the stadium and the broader financial instability within French football. This move marks a significant step back in FSG’s strategy to extend its influence in European football.

Bordeaux’s Financial Strain

Bordeaux’s financial woes have been worsening, highlighted by their provisional relegation to France’s third tier, National 1, by the DNCG—the financial watchdog of French football—due to inadequate financial guarantees for the upcoming season. Although Bordeaux is contesting this relegation, the uncertainty continues to loom large over the club.

FSG’s Statement and Future Plans

FSG had previously confirmed their exploratory talks concerning Bordeaux, indicating an interest in leveraging their management expertise across more clubs in Europe. “Although we are disappointed not to have found a viable outcome, we wish the club and its supporters well for the future,” FSG expressed in a recent statement. This decision aligns with FSG’s cautious approach towards sustainable investment, especially under the new leadership of Michael Edwards as chief executive of football, tasked with identifying and managing potential club acquisitions.

The withdrawal reflects FSG’s strategic considerations and broader market apprehensions, emphasizing the need for financial prudence in the volatile realm of football club ownership.