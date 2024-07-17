Report: West Ham and Leicester in Race for Juventus’ €40M Rising Star

Matias Soulé’s Future: A Tug of War for Juventus

The ongoing transfer saga surrounding Matias Soulé continues to generate buzz as Juventus face crucial decisions. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, negotiations between Soulé’s entourage and Juventus are in full swing, but today has not seen any decisive moves for the young Argentine’s future. This transfer is pivotal, potentially unlocking the second phase of Juventus’ market strategy, but the current offers are falling short of Juventus’ expectations.

Leicester’s Bid Falls Short

Leicester City appears to be the frontrunner in the race for Soulé, having tabled an offer of €25 million plus €5 million in bonuses. However, Juventus remains unmoved, demanding at least €30 million guaranteed, plus bonuses. While the improved conditions have been noted, they still do not meet the Turin giants’ valuation. West Ham remains in the conversation, keeping their dialogue open with Juventus.

Juve’s Strategic Considerations

Juventus’ strategy seems clear: they prefer to sell Soulé abroad, despite interest from other Italian clubs. “Thiago Motta would have liked to keep him in the squad and will almost certainly have to do without him in the name of other market needs,” the report notes. Roma has shown interest but has yet to make a formal offer. Behind the scenes, they may be working on a potential move.

Focus on Training Amidst Uncertainty

Amidst the transfer talks, Soulé remains focused on his training at Continassa, preparing diligently for the new season. His entourage, in constant contact with Juventus’ market team, ensures that all market dynamics are meticulously managed. Another meeting is expected in the coming hours, but significant changes in Juventus’ demands are unlikely.

The Price Tag

Soulé’s market value is a topic of significant discussion. Giuntoli, representing Juventus, is firm on his stance: he will only entertain offers close to €40 million and is unwilling to settle for anything less than €30 million immediately. The Argentine is indeed a prized asset for Juventus, and any potential transfer must reflect his worth.

As the transfer window progresses, the future of Matias Soulé remains a key storyline. Will Leicester up their bid? Will West Ham make a decisive move? Or will Roma step out of the shadows with an attractive offer? Only time will tell, but for now, the young talent remains a focal point of Juventus’ strategic market decisions.