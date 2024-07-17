Aston Villa Goalkeeper Signs Five-Year Deal with Celtic

Celtic Secure Sinisalo in First Summer Signing

Viljami Sinisalo Joins Celtic from Aston Villa

Celtic have made their first summer acquisition with the signing of Finnish goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old international has committed to a five-year contract with the Scottish giants.

Sinisalo’s Journey to Celtic

Sinisalo, who spent last season on loan at Exeter City, clocked up an impressive 50 appearances. His previous experience in Scotland with Ayr United adds to his familiarity with the league. Upon joining the squad for their pre-season tour in the United States, Sinisalo expressed his excitement, telling the Celtic website, “It feels amazing.”

🆕 Tervetuloa, Sinisalo! 🇫🇮 Highly-rated Finnish International goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo joins #CelticFC from Aston Villa on a five-year deal – subject to international clearance ✍ Welcome to Paradise, Viljami! 🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 16, 2024

The Excitement of Joining Celtic

“I know Celtic is a huge football club and it’s really exciting to be part of something so big,” Sinisalo stated, highlighting the prestige and allure of his new club. His performance against Scotland in a 2-2 draw at Hampden before Euro 2024 showcases his capabilities on the international stage.

Brendan Rodgers’ Goalkeeping Vision

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is not stopping there. He is anticipated to reunite with 37-year-old former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel later this week. The signing aims to bolster the squad following Joe Hart’s retirement. Rodgers commented on Sinisalo, “He is a keeper with real qualities and someone we have been aware of and monitored for some time.”

“Clearly, we have been looking to develop our goalkeeping team and we are really pleased to have secured one of the talented keepers we really wanted,” Rodgers added, signalling a strategic strengthening of Celtic’s defensive line-up.