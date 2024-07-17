Can Zirkzee Solve Manchester United’s Depth Issues?

Ten Hag’s Vision for Manchester United’s New Signing Joshua Zirkzee

Ten Hag’s Tactical Flexibility

Erik ten Hag has affirmed that Manchester United’s acquisition of Joshua Zirkzee will bring a new dimension to their attacking line-up. The Dutch striker is expected to provide the tactical flexibility that Ten Hag seeks, building on the foundation laid by last season’s FA Cup triumph. Despite a challenging 2023/24 season, which saw United exit the Champions League at the group stage and endure their worst Premier League finish, the FA Cup victory over Manchester City provided a silver lining.

Transfer Market Moves

Manchester United’s early transfer activity has focused on strengthening their defence with attempts to sign centre-backs Matthijs de Ligt, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Leny Yoro. However, their most significant signing so far is the 23-year-old Joshua Zirkzee, who has inked a five-year deal at Old Trafford. Zirkzee, who made his Netherlands debut at Euro 2024, is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to United’s attack, which was led by Rasmus Hojlund last season.

Zirkzee’s Impact on United’s Attack

Ten Hag has high expectations for Zirkzee, emphasising his ability to link up play and offer more tactical options. “He is a player who can link up the game,” Ten Hag told reporters after United’s pre-season defeat to Rosenborg. “Who can be available, hold up the ball, have good ideas, be creative, can dribble, [make] combinations. So that’s a different type and always what we are looking for, so it gives us more options tactically, which is good because, especially up front, we have many players who can play very direct and they can take a big benefit from his skills.”

Depth and Squad Rotation

The arrival of Zirkzee is also seen as a solution to the depth issues that plagued United last season, with numerous injuries impacting their performance. Ten Hag highlighted the importance of squad depth, especially with the demanding schedule ahead. “I think we showed we can beat the best team in the world on the last occasion of the season,” he said. “So when everyone is fit, we already have a good team and achieve a high level. But also we know, in the depth, we need more players. Especially this season, again more games, the new model, the new format of Europe – you’ll have more games in a season, more intense games, no winter break, a January that’s very condensed. You need squad depth. Then it’s more and more about survival of the fittest.”

With Zirkzee’s signing, Manchester United aim to bolster their squad for the upcoming season, ensuring they have the tactical versatility and depth required to compete on multiple fronts.