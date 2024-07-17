Goldbridge: Southgate’s Departure is Crucial for England’s Future

Gareth Southgate Quits: What’s Next for England?

Introduction

The recent announcement of Gareth Southgate’s resignation as England manager has stirred significant reactions across the football community. In the latest episode of the “That’s Football” podcast, Mark Goldbridge and his team delved into the implications of this decision and what lies ahead for the England national team.

Southgate’s Tenure: A Mixed Legacy

Gareth Southgate’s departure marks the end of an era characterized by both unity and underachievement. Goldbridge didn’t hold back his relief, stating, “I’m going to be professional here and say get in…I am very happy from a footballing point of view.” His consistent criticism of Southgate is rooted in the belief that the former manager had a tactical ceiling that hindered England’s progress despite a talented squad.

Goldbridge acknowledged Southgate’s strengths in man management, noting, “He’s a good man manager…I would not be surprised if we saw Southgate working for the FA in the future.” However, he was clear about Southgate’s limitations, arguing that he was “never going to win us a trophy.” This sentiment was echoed by many fans and pundits who believe England has the talent but lacked the tactical edge under Southgate.

Future Prospects: The Search for a Successor

As England looks to the future, the choice of the next manager is crucial. Goldbridge emphasized the importance of finding a coach who can blend tactical acumen with the ability to inspire players. He mentioned several potential candidates, including Eddie Howe and Mauricio Pochettino. “Eddie Howe would be the right guy to go for because he’s English and he’s the best English coach…he’d be like an upgrade on Southgate,” Goldbridge asserted.

Pochettino, known for his tactical prowess, was also highlighted as a strong contender. Goldbridge remarked, “I think Pochettino would be brilliant as England manager.” He stressed the need for the FA to make a bold choice, drawing parallels with successful international teams like Spain and Brazil, which have thrived under top-tier coaching.

Challenges and Opportunities

The podcast also discussed the challenges the new manager will face, particularly in maintaining the unity that Southgate fostered. “Southgate has created an environment where England players want to play,” Goldbridge acknowledged, highlighting the importance of building on this foundation.

The upcoming World Cup was a focal point, with Goldbridge expressing optimism about England’s potential. “This could be the road to the World Cup…it makes me feel inspired,” he said, emphasizing the need for the right managerial appointment to capitalize on the current squad’s talent.

The contributors also debated the merits of various candidates, with some scepticism about the FA’s track record in making managerial appointments. “This is an FA that’s given people like Capello, Steve McClaren, Roy Hodgson, Sam Allardyce, and Gareth Southgate the job,” Goldbridge cautioned, urging a more strategic approach this time around.

Conclusion

Gareth Southgate’s resignation opens a new chapter for the England national team. While his tenure brought a sense of unity and some notable successes, it ultimately fell short of delivering the much-coveted trophies. As the FA embarks on the search for his successor, the stakes are high. The right appointment could unlock the potential of a golden generation of English footballers and steer the team towards international glory.

The “That’s Football” podcast episode encapsulates the mixed emotions surrounding Southgate’s departure and the cautious optimism about the future. As Goldbridge aptly put it, “If they make this appointment correctly, it could be very, very exciting for England.”