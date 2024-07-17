Preview: Spurs Begin Pre-Season with Match at Tynecastle

Hearts vs Tottenham: How to Catch the Pre-Season Clash
Spurs’ Scottish Sojourn Begins
Tottenham Hotspur embark on their pre-season journey, starting with an intriguing friendly against Heart of Midlothian. As Spurs gear up for the 2024-25 season, their first stop brings them to the historic Tynecastle Park—a fitting venue as Hearts celebrates its 150th anniversary.
Historical Rivalry Renewed
It’s been 123 years since Hearts and Tottenham first clashed in the World Championship tournament—a contest between the English and Scottish cup winners. This friendly not only harks back to that first historic meeting but also sets the stage for fierce competition.
Streaming Options: Tune In Live
For fans eager to catch every moment of this pre-season friendly, live coverage is available in the UK on SPURSPLAY and Hearts TV. SPURSPLAY offers an annual subscription for £45, with a reduced rate of £35 for season-ticket holders and One Hotspur Members. Hearts TV provides access via a game pass priced at £12.99.
Postecoglou’s Squad Selection
Manager Ange Postecoglou has the luxury of fielding several of his top players today despite the upcoming tour of Japan and South Korea. This match provides a perfect opportunity for the team to gel ahead of a demanding season.
Match Day Details
Do not miss the action as the ball starts rolling at 7 pm BST today. Prepare to witness a blend of tradition and passion as these two storied clubs face off once again.