Preview: Spurs Begin Pre-Season with Match at Tynecastle

Streaming Options: Tune In Live

For fans eager to catch every moment of this pre-season friendly, live coverage is available in the UK on SPURSPLAY and Hearts TV. SPURSPLAY offers an annual subscription for £45, with a reduced rate of £35 for season-ticket holders and One Hotspur Members. Hearts TV provides access via a game pass priced at £12.99.

Postecoglou’s Squad Selection

Manager Ange Postecoglou has the luxury of fielding several of his top players today despite the upcoming tour of Japan and South Korea. This match provides a perfect opportunity for the team to gel ahead of a demanding season.

Match Day Details

Do not miss the action as the ball starts rolling at 7 pm BST today. Prepare to witness a blend of tradition and passion as these two storied clubs face off once again.