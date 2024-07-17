Preview: Edinburgh Awaits as Man Utd Face Rangers in friendly

Manchester United Gears Up for Edinburgh Showdown with Rangers

Old Rivals Meet in Pre-Season Friendly

This Saturday, the bustling city of Edinburgh sets the stage for a compelling pre-season friendly as Manchester United travel north to face Rangers at Murrayfield. This encounter, scheduled to kick off at 4pm BST, promises not only a continuation of a storied rivalry but also a crucial test for both sides as they gear up for their respective seasons.

A Recovery Effort by United

Erik ten Hag’s team arrives in Scotland with something to prove after a disappointing performance against Rosenborg, where they were outplayed despite fielding a squad brimming with youthful exuberance. This match saw only a handful of senior players, as others were still engaged in post-tournament rest following their duties at Euro 2024 and the Copa America.

With the stinging criticism from their last outing still fresh, Manchester United is expected to elevate their game intensity. Although the team will be missing key players such as Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho due to fitness concerns, the return of others from injury during the pre-season could bolster the Red Devils’ lineup.

Rangers Ready for Redemption

Rangers, under Philippe Clement’s management, are also looking to bounce back. Having lost their previous friendly to Ajax, the Scottish giants are eager to regain momentum. Newcomers like Jefte and Connor Barron are set to continue their integration into the team, and Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane might also make an appearance, adding to the match’s intrigue.

Where to Catch the Action

Fans keen to watch this clash will find it broadcasted live on Rangers TV and MUTV in the UK. Additionally, a live stream will be available for free via the clubs’ official apps and websites, ensuring supporters don’t miss a moment of the action.

A Tactical Affair Anticipated

While Manchester United has dominated past meetings, boasting three wins and a draw without conceding a goal, Rangers’ deeper progress into their pre-season schedule might give them a slight edge. However, following Ten Hag’s critical review of United’s previous performance, expect a spirited response from the Red Devils, possibly leading the match to a competitive draw.

This friendly between Manchester United and Rangers isn’t just a test of current form but a rekindling of an old competitive flame, where both teams will be eager to lay down a marker for the season ahead.