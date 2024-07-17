Opinion: Top Contenders to Replace Southgate as England Manager

Potential Replacements for Southgate: Who Will Lead England Next?

Introduction

Gareth Southgate’s resignation as England manager has sparked a flurry of speculation about who might take over the reins. The Two Footed Podcast, hosted by Dave Hendrick on EPL Index, delves deep into potential candidates. This article summarizes the podcast’s insights, focusing on the key names mentioned as possible successors.

Top Contenders

Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe is one of the prominent names linked with the England job. Hendrick mentions, “Eddie Howe has been linked to the England job for a long time.” Howe’s success with Bournemouth and Newcastle makes him a strong contender. Despite his mixed stint at Burnley, his overall track record is commendable. Hendrick suggests, “I think he would be a very good England manager. I think he’s someone that could win a major tournament with England given the talent at his disposal.”

Graham Potter

Another notable candidate is Graham Potter. According to Hendrick, Potter’s experience and management style align well with international football. He highlights, “Potter’s teams were well set up, played good football, and defended well. His issue at club level was always goals, which won’t be an issue with England.” Potter’s success at Brighton and his brief, tumultuous time at Chelsea are cited as evidence of his capability.

Lee Carsley

Lee Carsley, the current England U21 manager, is also in the running. Hendrick states, “Carsley has done a tremendous job with the under-21s, winning the European U21 Championship in 2023 with a really attractive brand of football.” Despite his lack of senior managerial experience, his familiarity with many current England players could work in his favour. Hendrick adds, “I think Lee Carsley will definitely get interviewed for the job as long as he wants it.”

Other Notable Mentions

Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers is another name on the list, although Hendrick expresses some reservations. “Rodgers almost won the league with Liverpool and did well at Celtic and Leicester,” he notes. However, the mixed success at these clubs and his managerial style may be points of contention.

Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard

The podcast also touches on the possibility of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard being considered. Hendrick comments, “They would be appointed because of their names, not their managerial ability or track records.” Both have had varied success at their respective clubs, but their high-profile playing careers might appeal to certain quarters of the fan base.

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is highlighted as a top-tier candidate. Hendrick praises him, stating, “Pochettino is the best manager of the group. His ability to build teams and his overall balance of work will help him get consideration if he wants it.” Pochettino’s successful stints at Tottenham and PSG bolster his candidacy, despite his less fruitful time at Chelsea.

Conclusion

The search for Southgate’s replacement is underway, with several high-profile names in the mix. Eddie Howe and Graham Potter emerge as the leading candidates, offering different but equally compelling credentials. Lee Carsley’s internal promotion remains a wildcard, while established names like Brendan Rodgers, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and Mauricio Pochettino provide varied options. As the FA deliberates, the insights from The Two Footed Podcast offer a comprehensive look at the potential future of England’s national team.