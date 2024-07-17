Goldbridge: Marseille Deal Agreed For United Forward

Man Utd: Mason Greenwood’s Departure to Marseille – A New Chapter

The transfer saga of Mason Greenwood has finally reached a conclusion. As reported by David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, Greenwood is set to leave Manchester United and join French club Marseille. This decision has sparked diverse reactions among fans and football analysts alike. This article delves into the details of Greenwood’s transfer, the financial aspects, and the implications for both the player and Manchester United.

Mason Greenwood’s Transfer to Marseille

David Ornstein confirmed that “Marseille reached an agreement with Manchester United to sign Greenwood last week.” Greenwood’s transfer is valued at £26.7 million, which includes £23.3 million upfront and £3.4 million in add-ons. A significant portion of any future sale will also benefit Manchester United, potentially boosting the overall value of this deal.

Mark Goldbridge, from The United Stand Podcast, discussed this development extensively. He noted, “Ultimately, he will leave Manchester United, and ultimately, as I’ve said to you many times before, that decision has been made for a very long time.” This statement underscores the club’s long-standing resolution to part ways with Greenwood despite the controversy surrounding his potential return.

Why Marseille?

Greenwood’s decision to join Marseille instead of other interested clubs, such as Lazio, was influenced by various factors. According to Goldbridge, “If you’re Mason Greenwood at Marseille, half of that league is crap. Marseille are good, lots of goals, lots of attention.” The French league’s competitive environment offers Greenwood an opportunity to regain his form and prominence, making it a strategic choice for his career.

Goldbridge further elaborated on the benefits of this move: “Tactically, Marseille might be a better move for him for more profile, a stepping stone club.” This indicates that Marseille could serve as a platform for Greenwood to showcase his talent and potentially secure a future move to a bigger club.

Financial Impact on Manchester United

The financial aspect of Greenwood’s transfer is significant for Manchester United. Goldbridge mentioned, “Achieving 27 million pounds for Mason Greenwood is decent. I mean, it’s not a fair reflection of his talent, but there is obviously a big reason for that.” The transfer fee, coupled with the potential future earnings from a sell-on clause, could eventually total £50-60 million for the club.

This influx of funds is crucial as United aims to bolster its squad. Jeffrey, a podcast contributor, pointed out, “50% sell-on clause is a very good deal.” This clause ensures that United benefits from any future transfers involving Greenwood, providing financial flexibility for the club.

Conclusion

Mason Greenwood’s departure marks the end of a contentious chapter for Manchester United. Goldbridge aptly summarized the situation, “For Mason Greenwood, Manchester United, Manchester United fans, I think we can all take a sigh of relief and say the line has been drawn.” The transfer to Marseille offers Greenwood a fresh start and Manchester United a chance to move forward.

In conclusion, while the saga has not been without its challenges, the resolution appears to be the best possible outcome for all parties involved. Manchester United can now focus on rebuilding, while Greenwood has the opportunity to reignite his career in a new environment.