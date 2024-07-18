Report: Man United and Chelsea Dealt Major Blows in Pursuit of €120m Stars

PSG’s Double Coup Could Unlock Key Moves for Manchester United and Chelsea

Weird how one club can have such an effect on two massive English ones. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is gearing up for a transformative summer transfer window, seeking to bolster their squad significantly after the departure of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid. This potential upheaval in the PSG camp might be the catalyst that Manchester United and Chelsea need to finalise their own transfer plans.

Joao Neves: The Midfield Dynamo

PSG have made significant strides towards signing Joao Neves from Benfica. According to Fabrizio Romano, “Joao Neves has already said yes to Paris Saint-Germain weeks ago.” This promising development indicates that Neves is keen to join the French giants, although Benfica is holding firm on their €120 million release clause. PSG’s initial bid of €70 million plus add-ons was not accepted, but an improved offer is expected soon, suggesting that PSG is confident a deal can be reached.

Victor Osimhen: The Goal Machine

In another monumental move, PSG are eyeing Napoli’s prolific striker Victor Osimhen. Romano confirmed that “Paris Saint-Germain have Osimhen’s green light to project/move, work in progress on contract details.” Like Neves, Osimhen is protected by a hefty release clause, reportedly around €120 million. However, Napoli might be willing to negotiate for a lower sum, paving the way for Osimhen’s transfer to PSG.

United and Chelsea’s Strategic Interests

The completion of these deals by PSG could have significant implications for Manchester United and Chelsea, allowing them to make crucial moves in the transfer market. For Manchester United, the signing of Neves by PSG would likely make Manuel Ugarte available for transfer. United have been eyeing Ugarte as a replacement for the outgoing Manuel Ugarte, with plans to pair him with the young prospect Kobbie Mainoo next season. Romano’s updates suggest that PSG is ready to move forward with their pursuit of Neves, which would facilitate Ugarte’s exit. According to Romano, “Paris Saint-Germain are ready to advance in talks with Benfica for Joao Neves after player’s green light.”

Chelsea stands to benefit immensely from Osimhen’s transfer to PSG. Napoli has identified Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku as their primary target to replace Osimhen. This could be a perfect opportunity for Chelsea to offload Lukaku, who has become surplus to requirements. The Blues are reportedly willing to accept offers around £37 million (€44 million) for Lukaku, which would help them balance their books and free up funds to pursue their desired striker.

Looking Ahead

This intricate web of potential transfers highlights the interconnected nature of modern football transfers. If PSG succeeds in securing both Neves and Osimhen, it sets off a chain reaction benefiting multiple clubs. For PSG, these signings would signify their intent to rebuild a formidable squad capable of competing at the highest levels.

For Manchester United, acquiring Ugarte would provide much-needed reinforcement in midfield, strengthening their squad depth and tactical flexibility. Chelsea, on the other hand, would resolve a long-standing issue with Lukaku, allowing them to reinvest in a top-tier striker who fits their system better.

Fabrizio Romano’s Insights

Fabrizio Romano’s insights are crucial in understanding the current state of these negotiations. He noted, “Negotiations between PSG and Benfica are still ongoing, PSG are pushing but no agreement yet,” highlighting the persistent efforts by PSG to finalize the Neves deal. Regarding Osimhen, Romano stated, “Negotiations between PSG and Napoli are now key part of the story, not easy. If Osimhen leaves, Napoli will go for Lukaku.”

The outcome of these transfers hinges on delicate negotiations, but the potential benefits for Manchester United and Chelsea are substantial. The football world is eagerly watching as PSG accelerates its efforts to reshape its squad, which could, in turn, unlock pivotal moves for other top clubs.