Report: Aston Villa Set To Beat Arsenal and Newcastle To €58m Barcelona Star

Raphinha’s Transfer Saga: What Lies Ahead?

An old familiar face to premier league fans and one that might excite fans. As the transfer window heats up, Barcelona’s pursuit of Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams has ignited a potential shift in the squad dynamics, with Raphinha seemingly on the verge of an exit. Aston Villa, among other Premier League clubs, have shown keen interest in acquiring the Brazilian winger. Let’s delve into the latest developments and analyse the potential outcomes.

What’s Been Said

According to TEAMtalk, Barcelona’s aggressive approach to secure Nico Williams has made it necessary to consider offloading Raphinha to balance the books. The report highlights Barcelona’s determination to activate Williams’ €58 million release clause, despite Athletic Bilbao’s reluctance to negotiate a structured deal. TEAMtalk notes, “Barcelona are expected to cash in on Raphinha to fund the move for Williams.” Last season, Raphinha lost his starting spot on the right wing to the emerging talent, Lamine Yamal, prompting his shift to the left side in the latter half of the season.

Barcelona’s interest has prompted a flurry of activity among Premier League clubs. Aston Villa, Arsenal, and Newcastle have all been linked with the winger, but TEAMtalk suggests that Aston Villa are in pole position to secure his signature. The Brazilian’s previous stint in the Premier League with Leeds has also fuelled speculation of his return.

Looking at the Key Stats

Raphinha’s performance last season was a mixed bag, primarily due to injuries. However, he made notable contributions when fit, particularly in crucial matches such as the one against Real Madrid. Here are some key statistics from the 2023/24 season:

– Age: 27

– Position: Right Winger

– Appearances (La Liga): 28

– Goals (La Liga): 9

– Assists (La Liga): 4

– Minutes Played (La Liga): 1,368

– International Appearances: 27 caps for Brazil, 7 goals

– UEFA Champions League: 7 appearances, 3 goals, 1 assist

Despite his struggles with injuries, Raphinha’s ability to deliver in high-stakes games has kept him on the radar of top clubs.

Drawing Comparisons

When comparing Raphinha to Moussa Diaby, who has also been linked with a move, the similarities in their playing styles and statistics are striking. Both are left-footed right wingers with a knack for scoring and creating goals.

Key Comparison Stats:

– Expected Goals (xG):

– Raphinha: 7.4

– Diaby: 7.0

– Non-Penalty Expected Goals (NPxG):

– Raphinha: 6.6

– Diaby: 7.0

– Touches in the Box:

– Raphinha: 58

– Diaby: 54

While Diaby is a few years younger, Raphinha’s experience and ability to perform in crucial matches make him a valuable asset. Their comparable stats highlight Raphinha’s potential impact if he joins a Premier League side. He did the business in a struggling Leeds side and you’d bet Emery would fancy he’d get a tune out of him. The fact Raphinha has 15 goal contributions and Diaby 14 shows how close they are.

Likelihood and Fee

Raphinha’s current market valuation is around €50 million, as reported by Transfermarkt. With Barcelona aiming to secure Nico Williams, they are likely to entertain offers in the region of €54.7 million to €58.9 million for Raphinha. His contract with Barcelona runs until June 2027, which provides the club with some leverage in negotiations. Given the financial constraints at Barcelona and the club’s need to raise funds for new signings, Raphinha’s departure seems plausible. Aston Villa’s interest, coupled with their ability to match his valuation, positions them as the frontrunner. However, the lure of lucrative offers from Saudi clubs or other foreign leagues cannot be discounted.