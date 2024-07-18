Report: West Ham Target 20m Premier League Legend

West Ham’s Bold Move: N’Golo Kanté’s Potential Return from Saudi Arabia

In a significant transfer move, West Ham United are in advanced negotiations to bring the former Chelsea star N’Golo Kanté back to the Premier League. Kanté, currently with Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, has been identified as a prime target by new manager Julen Lopetegui, who sees the 33-year-old Frenchman as a critical addition to bolster the Hammers’ midfield.

Kanté’s Journey: From Premier League Glory to Saudi Sands

N’Golo Kanté’s football journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Having moved to Leicester City from Caen in 2015, Kanté played a pivotal role in Leicester’s fairy-tale Premier League triumph in 2016. His performance earned him a £32 million transfer to Chelsea, where he continued to shine, helping the Blues to another Premier League title, an FA Cup, a Champions League, and a Europa League victory. His accolades include being named the Premier League and PFA Player of the Year in the 2016-17 season.

In 2023, Kanté made a surprising switch to Al-Ittihad, a move that saw him leave the European football spotlight. Despite his success in Saudi Arabia, where he continues to demonstrate his exceptional skills, Kanté remains open to returning to London. As reported by Will Unwin in The Guardian, “West Ham hope to sign the former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kanté from Al-Ittihad. Negotiations between the two parties are ongoing and there is a willingness to get a deal done on both sides for the 33-year-old who played for France at Euro 2024.”

The £20 Million Question: Is Kanté Worth It?

West Ham would need to pay around £20 million to secure Kanté’s services. This figure, while substantial for a player in his thirties, reflects Kanté’s proven ability to perform at the highest levels. As seen in his recent performances for France at Euro 2024, Kanté still possesses the drive and skill that made him one of the world’s best midfielders. Unwin notes, “West Ham would need to pay in the region of £20m to acquire the midfielder, who proved in the Euros that he still has the ability to thrive at the highest level.”

Kanté’s potential transfer comes at a time when West Ham are eager to strengthen their midfield, especially after Kalvin Phillips’ underwhelming loan spell from Manchester City. The acquisition of Kanté would not only add experience but also a winning mentality to the squad. Lopetegui’s admiration for Kanté dates back to his time at Real Madrid, and he seems determined to bring the Frenchman into his new project at West Ham.

Building a Competitive Squad Under Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui’s arrival at West Ham marks a new era for the club. Following the departure of David Moyes, Lopetegui aims to build a squad capable of competing at the highest levels. Kanté would potentially join new signings Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme, and Wes Foderingham, adding depth and versatility to the team.

Kanté’s international experience, including winning the 2018 World Cup and playing in all six of France’s games at Euro 2024, would be invaluable. West Ham believe that a player of his calibre can help guide the team through challenging fixtures and elevate their overall performance. Unwin highlights this belief: “At international level he won the 2018 World Cup and West Ham believe someone of his experience would be vital in their new era under Lopetegui.”