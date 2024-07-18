Report: Chelsea Clause Could Earn Them €16m from Palace

Chelsea Set for Significant Windfall from Potential Marc Guehi Transfer

Chelsea are poised to benefit significantly from a potential transfer involving Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. According to Football Transfers, if Guehi leaves Selhurst Park this summer, Chelsea stand to earn over €16 million due to a smartly negotiated sell-on clause.

Guehi’s Euro 2024 Impact

Marc Guehi’s performances at Euro 2024 have not gone unnoticed. The 23-year-old stepped up admirably for England following an injury to Harry Maguire, becoming a standout player as England reached their second consecutive European Championship final. His impressive displays have attracted interest from top Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

Crystal Palace’s Asking Price

Crystal Palace, keen to retain their star defender, had set a hefty asking price of €83 million for Guehi. If a transfer occurs at this figure, Guehi would become the fifth-most expensive defender in football history. Despite the high valuation, Palace face a challenge in keeping Guehi, especially after already losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich and with ongoing interest in Eberechi Eze from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea’s Financial Gain

Chelsea sold Guehi to Crystal Palace in 2021 for €23.4 million but included a 20% sell-on clause. This clause could see Chelsea earn around €16.5 million from Guehi’s potential transfer. Such foresight in transfer negotiations highlights Chelsea’s strategic approach to player sales.

Chelsea’s Transfer Activity

In addition to the potential windfall from Guehi’s move, Chelsea has been active in the transfer market this summer. The club has generated €101 million in player sales, including from Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall, and Omari Hutchinson. The expected departures of Romelu Lukaku and Kepa Arrizabalaga could further boost this figure.

On the arrivals front, Chelsea bolstered their squad with signings from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Marc Guiu, and Tosin Adarabioyo. This mix of experienced players and young talent indicates Chelsea’s ambition to build a balanced and competitive squad for the upcoming season.

Conclusion

Chelsea’s strategic transfer dealings continue to pay dividends. The potential €16 million windfall from Marc Guehi’s transfer, combined with their active player trading this summer, positions the club well financially. As the summer transfer window progresses, Chelsea remains a club to watch, both for their selling acumen and their recruitment strategy.