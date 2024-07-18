Report: Arsenal ‘Interested’ in Bayern Munich Star as Mikel Arteta’s Transfer Plans Begin to Unfold

Arsenal’s Interest in Leroy Sane as Nico Williams Backup Plan

Arsenal is reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane, according to Football Transfers. The Gunners are preparing a contingency plan in case they fail to secure their primary target, Nico Williams, this summer.

Sane as a Viable Alternative

Arsenal’s pursuit of Nico Williams, the Athletic Club and Spain breakout star, is well-known. However, financial constraints might prevent them from meeting his high valuation. Consequently, the Gunners are considering Sane as a more feasible option. Sources suggest that Bayern Munich would be open to negotiations if Arsenal were to table an offer exceeding £40 million (€47.6 million).

Bayern Munich’s Position

Although Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has expressed his desire to keep Sane, the German club is not actively looking to sell the former Manchester City star. However, Bayern is keen on raising funds by offloading a wide player, especially after spending €145 million on new signings this transfer window. While Sane is not considered “untouchable,” his potential departure could help balance the books for Bayern.

Sane’s Perspective

Sane, who is not actively seeking to leave Bayern, might be tempted by a lucrative contract from Arsenal. At 28, he is in his prime and approaching a critical stage in his career where he could secure one of his final substantial deals. With only one year left on his current contract, Sane becomes a potentially attainable target for Arsenal.

Arteta’s Influence

Mikel Arteta’s connection with Sane could play a significant role in this potential transfer. Arteta and Sane worked together at Manchester City when Arteta was the assistant manager under Pep Guardiola. Sane has previously spoken highly of his time with Arteta, stating, “It was great. I was pleased to work with him because he actually really helped me at City. We had a lot of individual talks about how I can improve, strengths, my weaknesses, we worked a lot.”

Sane’s familiarity with Arteta’s coaching style and philosophy could be a persuasive factor. “I made huge improvements under him, he gave that to me. I still keep that in my mind and put that in my game – positioning, how to behave in certain positions. I’m thankful,” Sane added.

Potential Impact

Additionally, Sane’s national team connection with Kai Havertz, who recently joined Arsenal, might make his transition to the Emirates smoother. The presence of familiar faces could further entice Sane if Arsenal decides to turn their interest into a concrete offer.

In summary, while Nico Williams remains Arsenal’s top target, the potential acquisition of Leroy Sane provides a strategic and financially viable alternative. With Arteta’s influence and the club’s ambitions, Sane could be the key to strengthening Arsenal’s wide options, adding depth and experience to their attacking lineup.