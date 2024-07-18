Report: Newcastle United Suffer Blow in Pursuit of Premier League Forward

Newcastle’s Pursuit of Dominic Calvert-Lewin Hits a Snag

Newcastle United’s hopes of signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton appear to be dwindling. According to 90Min, the Magpies have yet to agree on personal terms with the striker, casting doubt over a potential transfer.

Newcastle’s Striker Search

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, which narrowly missed out on European competition this season, is in the market for a new centre-forward. Despite having Alexander Isak, one of the Premier League’s top scorers, the uncertainty surrounding Callum Wilson’s future has prompted the club to look for additional attacking options.

Calvert-Lewin, 27, has been a long-term target for Newcastle. However, the inability to agree on personal terms has put the move in jeopardy. Sources indicate that Newcastle initially attempted to sign the Everton forward before the PSR deadline on 30 June. This deal would have involved Yankuba Minteh moving in the opposite direction, but Minteh ended up joining Brighton & Hove Albion instead.

Financial Dynamics at Play

With the PSR deadline passed and Everton on the verge of a club takeover, the financial pressure to sell Calvert-Lewin has lessened. Although Calvert-Lewin has only one year left on his Everton contract, there is no pressing need for the club to offload him immediately. Newcastle’s reluctance to break their existing wage structure further complicates the potential transfer.

Summer Transfer Activity

Newcastle has been active in the transfer market this summer, securing deals for Odysseas Vlachodimos, Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Hall, and John Ruddy. The club also raised additional funds with the £35 million sale of Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest before the PSR deadline.

Everton, on the other hand, has bolstered their squad by signing Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa and Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille. They have also sanctioned the exits of Lewis Dobbin and Ben Godfrey, with Godfrey joining Europa League winners Atalanta for £11 million.

Conclusion

As it stands, a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to St James’ Park seems unlikely unless Newcastle is willing to adjust their wage structure. The situation remains fluid, and both clubs’ ongoing transfer activities will undoubtedly play a role in shaping the final outcome.

With the transfer window still open, Newcastle might have to explore other options to strengthen their attack, while Everton focuses on their squad’s stability amid the looming takeover.