Gianluca Di Marzio: Bayern’s Race to Sign Dani Olmo

Bayern Munich’s Potential Move for Dani Olmo: A Race Against Time

In the ever-evolving landscape of football transfers, timing is everything. As Gianluca Di Marzio highlighted in his recent interview with wettbasis.com, Bayern Munich’s interest in Dani Olmo could hinge on their ability to act swiftly. If they fail to secure Xavi Simons, Olmo emerges as a viable alternative, but several factors complicate this potential deal.

Bayern Munich’s Interest in Dani Olmo

Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Dani Olmo is primarily contingent on their success in acquiring Xavi Simons. As Di Marzio succinctly put it, “So, I think that Bayern Munich could be interested if they cannot get Xavi Simons.” This strategic move showcases Bayern’s intent to strengthen their squad, but it also underscores the urgency that accompanies such high-stakes negotiations.

The Challenge of Timing and Financial Implications

One of the critical hurdles in securing Dani Olmo is the timing of his exit clause. Di Marzio notes, “The problem with Dani Olmo is the timing of the deal. He has this exit clause ending on July 15 but after the European final, they decided to extend the date to July 20. So teams have 3 more days.” This brief window adds immense pressure on Bayern Munich to finalize their decision quickly.

Furthermore, Di Marzio emphasises the financial implications: “But the problem is time because if they don’t use the exit clause, Leipzig will want more than €60 million. They’ll ask for €80 million after his superb performances at EURO 2024. They will ask more.” The potential increase in Olmo’s price tag post-EURO 2024 performances could make the deal significantly more challenging for Bayern Munich.

Missed Opportunities by Premier League Giants

The complexities surrounding Dani Olmo’s transfer are not lost on Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City. Di Marzio explains, “Manchester City, who had followed him for a lot of days, decided not to activate this clause. Chelsea as well.” This indicates that despite their interest, both clubs opted not to proceed, possibly due to the tight timeline and financial demands.

Barcelona, another interested party, face its own set of challenges. Di Marzio states, “Barcelona was interested too but I don’t think they can pay two exit clauses, of Dani Olmo and Nico Williams, because of the financial problems that they have.” This leaves Bayern Munich in a unique position, albeit one fraught with its own pressures.

The Urgency for Bayern Munich

For Bayern Munich, the clock is ticking. Di Marzio warns, “Bayern Munich will have to hurry if they want to get Dani Olmo and I don’t think they can manage in three days to do this deal.” The narrow timeframe necessitates swift and decisive action from Bayern’s management.

Moreover, Di Marzio points out logistical challenges: “Otherwise, Dani Olmo’s agents won’t be in Spain to do the Morata (Morata and Dani Olmo have the same agents) deal with Milan but in another country. If they are in Madrid now to do the Morata deal, it’s because it’s the most urgent for his agents.” This highlights the agents’ prioritization of other deals, potentially complicating Bayern’s efforts.