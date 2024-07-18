Discover Arsenal’s Bold New Away Kit for 2024/25

Arsenal have proudly introduced their new away kit for the 2024/25 season, a design that celebrates the club’s deep connections with African supporters.

From Africa to Arsenal and back again 🌎 Our new 24/25 @adidasFootball x @labrumlondon away kit is available now 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 18, 2024

Collaboration with Labrum London

This striking kit is the result of a collaboration with Labrum London, a British African heritage brand. The kit features a sleek black base adorned with vibrant African patterns, starting at the armpits and elegantly flowing down to the shorts. These patterns are complemented by red and green accents on the shoulder stripes, adidas logo, and the iconic cannon crest, symbolising the bond between Arsenal and its African fans.

Foday Dumbuya, the founder of Labrum London, expressed his pride in this collaboration. “As a second-generation immigrant growing up in London, I watched some incredible Arsenal players with African heritage. These players were amazing role models to me, playing the game in a beautiful way, but also representing the wider community that I connect with. Arsenal as a club has such a strong connection to this community, so it is an incredibly proud moment for me to have collaborated on this design with them.”

Tribute from Nwankwo Kanu

Nigerian legend Nwankwo Kanu, who made 197 appearances for Arsenal between 1999 and 2004, shared his enthusiasm for the new kit. “I’m so proud to represent my club and my heritage through this design from Labrum London. It’s such a nice shirt. I love how the patterns and colours represent our connection to players of African descent and our supporters in our communities in Islington and around the world. It’s great to see us celebrating this unique connection with such a stylish design. I’m excited to see our teams wearing it on the road next season.”

Expanding the Collection

In addition to the away kit, Arsenal and Labrum London have extended their collaboration to include an exclusive range of streetwear. The collection features two jackets, a tee, a jumper, and track pants, blending style and comfort for fans. These items are available for purchase at Arsenal’s club shop, select adidas retail stores, and the Labrum London store.

A Celebration of Heritage

Arsenal’s new away kit for the 2024/25 season is more than just a football shirt. It is a celebration of the club’s rich heritage and the significant contributions of its African supporters and players. The intricate patterns and vibrant colours reflect a deep-rooted connection and mutual respect, bringing a fresh, stylish look to the team’s away games.

This collaboration between Arsenal, adidas, and Labrum London not only honours the past but also looks forward to a future where diversity and heritage are celebrated. Fans can look forward to seeing their team donning this unique and meaningful kit in the upcoming season, embodying the spirit of unity and pride.