Report: Juventus Veteran Moves On as Contract Ends

Adrien Rabiot Departs Juventus

Rabiot’s Journey with Juventus Concludes

Juventus have officially announced that French midfielder Adrien Rabiot is departing the club following the conclusion of his contract. The 29-year-old athlete joined the Italian giants in 2019, transferring from Paris St-Germain, and has since made an impressive 212 appearances for the team.

Rabiot’s Legacy in Turin

During his tenure at Juventus, Rabiot was instrumental in securing a Serie A title, two Italian Cups, and an Italian Super Cup. His influence on the pitch was significant, helping to steer the club through numerous successful campaigns.

Premier League Interest

Rabiot has attracted considerable interest from several top Premier League clubs, notably Manchester United. His experience and skill set make him a valuable asset, sparking speculation about his next destination in professional football.

🚨 Adrien Rabiot’s dream is to move to the Premier League this summer. (Source: @FabrizioRomano) pic.twitter.com/WX03p8zgdR — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 19, 2024

Juventus Bids Farewell

At a recent press conference, while introducing new manager Thiago Motta, Juventus’ technical director Cristiano Giuntoli took a moment to express his gratitude towards Rabiot: “I also want to thank Rabiot. Rabiot’s contract has expired. We wish him a happy future, professional and otherwise.”

Rabiot also featured prominently for France at Euro 2024, playing in five matches as France reached the semi-finals, only to be ousted by the eventual champions, Spain.