Report: Manchester City Sign €40m Star Until 2029

Manchester City Secures Brazil Sensation Savinho in Pivotal Transfer

In a significant move underpinning their ambitions, Manchester City have successfully acquired Brazilian winger Savinho from Troyes, securing his services until 2029. The deal, which saw the Premier League giants part with €40 million (£30.8 million), highlights a strategic acquisition by the club.

Rising Star Joins Premier League Elite

At the young age of 20, Savinho has already made waves in European football. His most recent stint was at Girona, where he played a key role in their impressive third-place finish in La Liga last season. It’s pertinent to note that both Girona and Troyes fall under the umbrella of the City Football Group, which undoubtedly smoothed the pathway for this transfer.

Savinho’s Vision and Ambition

Upon joining Manchester City, Savinho expressed his enthusiasm about working with Pep Guardiola, whom he regards as “one of the greatest coaches ever.” His admiration for the club was palpable as he reflected on his decision to sign. “Everything I’ve seen today,” Savinho remarked, “I just got here this morning and turned to my agent and stepfather and said, ‘there was no way I was going to turn down Manchester City’.”

His playing style is distinctly Brazilian—dynamic, forward-thinking, and always aiming to bring joy and excitement to the pitch. “I like playing one against one, making assists, scoring goals too, and helping the team. My main characteristic, what I like the most, is being happy and getting fans up off their seats,” said Savinho.

Savinho’s Career Trajectory and Future Prospects

Previously at Atletico Mineiro, Savinho moved to Troyes in the summer of 2022 but never featured in a competitive match for the Ligue 2 team. Instead, he was loaned out to PSV Eindhoven and then Girona, where his potential began to unfold truly. Last season, his tally stood at 11 goals and ten assists across all competitions, earning him a senior national call-up and a memorable debut goal for Brazil against Paraguay in the Copa America.

Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football, has high hopes for Savinho’s integration into the team. “He has a big role to play for Manchester City this season and beyond,” Begiristain commented. “We are totally confident in his ability. He is still young and has the potential to become even better, and everyone knows that Pep is the best at helping players develop even further.”

As Manchester City welcomes Savinho, the club strengthens its attacking options and invests in a player whose best days lie ahead. This acquisition signifies Manchester City’s ongoing commitment to assembling a world-class team capable of competing at the highest levels.