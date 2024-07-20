Report: Villa, West Ham and Newcastle Join Todibo Chase

What’s Been Said

The transfer saga surrounding Jean-Clair Todibo has garnered significant attention. According to L’Équipe via Get French Football News (GFFN), multiple Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, Newcastle, and West Ham, are vying for the signature of the OGC Nice defender. The situation has become complicated due to Juventus’s interest, with the Italian club unwilling to match West Ham’s offer of around €40 million. Todibo has expressed a preference for a move to Italy, but with Juventus’s hesitation, other clubs are monitoring the situation closely. Atlético Madrid have also shown interest, but their bid is unlikely to meet Nice’s demands.

The Key Stats

Jean-Clair Todibo, aged 24, is a centre-back who currently plays for OGC Nice in Ligue 1. Standing at 1.90 meters tall, Todibo has been a crucial part of Nice’s defense since joining the club. For the 2023/24 season, Todibo has made 33 appearances across all competitions, playing a total of 2,908 minutes. He has contributed defensively with 2 goals and 2 assists in Ligue 1 and has earned 2 caps for the French national team, although he has yet to score internationally.

Previously linked with a move to Manchester United, Todibo’s transfer was halted due to ownership issues at the club. However, his current market valuation stands at €35 million, reflecting his growing reputation as a solid defensive option.

Compare To

Comparing Todibo to Aston Villa’s Pau Torres reveals why Premier League clubs are keen on securing his services. Both players are known for their defensive prowess and passing accuracy. In the 2023/24 season, Todibo has a challenge success rate (Tkl) of 60.7%, more than slightly edging out Pau Torres, who stands at 46.7%. In terms of aerial duels, Todibo again leads with a success rate of 60.0%, compared to Torres’s 51.1%. These statistics highlight Todibo’s superiority in defensive challenges and aerial battles, making him an attractive target for clubs looking to bolster their defence.

Likelihood and Fee

Jean-Clair Todibo’s current market value is €35 million, according to Transfermarkt, with his contract at OGC Nice set to expire on June 30, 2027. His wage demands and transfer fee have been a point of negotiation, particularly with Juventus initially looking like the likely destination after they secured the signing of his teammate, Thuram. However, with that deal now uncertain, Premier League clubs have a window of opportunity to swoop in.

If Aston Villa, Newcastle, or West Ham can match Nice’s valuation and meet Todibo’s personal terms, they could secure a high-quality defender who is entering the prime years of his career. Given the competitive nature of the Premier League and the need for strong defensive reinforcements, Todibo represents a valuable addition for any top-tier team looking to strengthen their backline. If they can do it, they will!

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index