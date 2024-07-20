Report: Villa, West Ham and Newcastle Join Todibo Chase

Jean-Clair Todibo: A Hot Prospect for Premier League Clubs
What’s Been Said
The transfer saga surrounding Jean-Clair Todibo has garnered significant attention. According to L’Équipe via Get French Football News (GFFN), multiple Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, Newcastle, and West Ham, are vying for the signature of the OGC Nice defender. The situation has become complicated due to Juventus’s interest, with the Italian club unwilling to match West Ham’s offer of around €40 million. Todibo has expressed a preference for a move to Italy, but with Juventus’s hesitation, other clubs are monitoring the situation closely. Atlético Madrid have also shown interest, but their bid is unlikely to meet Nice’s demands.
The Key Stats
Jean-Clair Todibo, aged 24, is a centre-back who currently plays for OGC Nice in Ligue 1. Standing at 1.90 meters tall, Todibo has been a crucial part of Nice’s defense since joining the club. For the 2023/24 season, Todibo has made 33 appearances across all competitions, playing a total of 2,908 minutes. He has contributed defensively with 2 goals and 2 assists in Ligue 1 and has earned 2 caps for the French national team, although he has yet to score internationally.
Previously linked with a move to Manchester United, Todibo’s transfer was halted due to ownership issues at the club. However, his current market valuation stands at €35 million, reflecting his growing reputation as a solid defensive option.
Compare To
Comparing Todibo to Aston Villa’s Pau Torres reveals why Premier League clubs are keen on securing his services. Both players are known for their defensive prowess and passing accuracy. In the 2023/24 season, Todibo has a challenge success rate (Tkl) of 60.7%, more than slightly edging out Pau Torres, who stands at 46.7%. In terms of aerial duels, Todibo again leads with a success rate of 60.0%, compared to Torres’s 51.1%. These statistics highlight Todibo’s superiority in defensive challenges and aerial battles, making him an attractive target for clubs looking to bolster their defence.
Likelihood and Fee
Jean-Clair Todibo’s current market value is €35 million, according to Transfermarkt, with his contract at OGC Nice set to expire on June 30, 2027. His wage demands and transfer fee have been a point of negotiation, particularly with Juventus initially looking like the likely destination after they secured the signing of his teammate, Thuram. However, with that deal now uncertain, Premier League clubs have a window of opportunity to swoop in.
If Aston Villa, Newcastle, or West Ham can match Nice’s valuation and meet Todibo’s personal terms, they could secure a high-quality defender who is entering the prime years of his career. Given the competitive nature of the Premier League and the need for strong defensive reinforcements, Todibo represents a valuable addition for any top-tier team looking to strengthen their backline. If they can do it, they will!
Jean-Clair Todibo’s Performance Data
Jean-Clair Todibo has emerged as one of the most promising centre-backs in European football, attracting interest from several top clubs. His statistical profile, as illustrated by Fbref, underscores his multifaceted abilities and potential.
Possession and Passing Skills
Todibo excels in possession and passing, ranking in the 96th percentile for passes attempted and 79th in pass completion percentage among centre-backs over the last 365 days. His 91st percentile rank for shot-creating actions highlights his capability to initiate offensive plays, a crucial trait for modern defenders. Additionally, Todibo’s proficiency in progressive passes (85th percentile) and progressive carries (83rd percentile) makes him a valuable asset in transitioning play from defence to attack.
Defensive Acumen and Aerial Prowess
Defensively, Todibo’s performance is solid yet reveals areas for improvement. His percentile rank for tackles plus interceptions (81st) and clearances (29th) indicates a need for more consistent defensive contributions. However, his aerial duel success (51st percentile) and the ability to tackle dribblers (46th percentile) demonstrate his inconsistency in one-on-one situations.
Offensive Contributions
Todibo also contributes to offensive plays, which is somewhat atypical for a centre-back. His high rankings in expected assisted goals (88th percentile) and assists (88th percentile) show that he is not just a defensive bulwark but also a creator of goal-scoring opportunities. This dual capability enhances his value to any team looking for a well-rounded defender.
Jean-Clair Todibo’s statistics present a compelling case for why top clubs are vying for his signature. His prowess in possession and passing, combined with a solid defensive foundation and unexpected offensive contributions, make him an attractive target for teams seeking a versatile and modern centre-back. Credit to Fbref for the detailed statistical analysis that highlights Todibo’s strengths and areas for potential growth.