Report: Chelsea Teammates Demand Apology for Offensive Song

Enzo Fernandez Faces Backlash from Chelsea Teammates Despite Apology

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez finds himself in hot water as teammates remain upset over a controversial video despite his public apology. According to FootballTransfers, the turmoil within the squad stems from an Instagram video where Fernandez and his Argentina teammates recited a song containing racist and transphobic lyrics.

Enzo Fernandez’s Apology Fails to Mend Rifts

Fernandez, who was signed from Benfica for a record fee of €112 million in January 2023, quickly issued a public apology. He stated, “I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations. That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry.”

However, despite this apology, the response from his Chelsea teammates has been far from forgiving. FootballTransfers reported, “Chelsea players remain furious with Enzo Fernandez despite his text message apology.”

Fallout from the Video

The video in question showed Fernandez and his teammates celebrating their Copa America victory over Colombia with a song that included offensive language aimed at French players of African descent. This footage not only went viral but also sparked immediate backlash.

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana was vocal in his criticism, describing the video as “uninhibited racism” in a social media post. Following this incident, several Chelsea players unfollowed Fernandez on Instagram, highlighting the depth of their discontent.

Le football en 2024 : racisme décomplexé 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MGkH5wPmNU — Wesley Fofana (@Wesley_Fofana3) July 16, 2024

Calls for Direct Apology

While Fernandez sent a message to all members of Chelsea’s first-team squad, it appears this was not enough to placate his teammates. FootballTransfers has learned that “several players are still upset about the footage and sources indicate that reconciliation will only occur if Fernandez apologises to them face-to-face.”

The call for a more personal apology underscores the gravity of the situation and the desire among players for a sincere and direct address from Fernandez.

Wider Implications for Chelsea

The incident places Chelsea in a precarious position as they prepare for the upcoming season. With pre-season training set to begin in two weeks, Fernandez’s return could further strain team dynamics. The club is reportedly considering disciplinary actions, including a fine and a mandate for Fernandez to attend a racism education course.

Moving Forward

As the situation unfolds, the question remains whether Fernandez can mend his relationship with his teammates and the club. His face-to-face apology, if it occurs, will be a crucial step in this process. The coming weeks will be pivotal for both Fernandez and Chelsea as they navigate the aftermath of this controversy.