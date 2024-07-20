Ornstein: Arsenal Youth Star Considered by Manchester United

Manchester United in Pursuit of Young Talent Chido Obi-Martin

Exciting Prospect for United

In a recent report by David Ornstein of The Athletic, Manchester United are exploring a deal to sign the highly talented youth striker Chido Obi-Martin following the expiry of his schoolboy terms at Arsenal. The 16-year-old visited United’s Carrington training facilities earlier this week, with the club in early-stage discussions over a potential move. Arsenal had made what they felt was a fair offer to Obi-Martin, whose next deal will be a scholarship before switching to a professional contract upon reaching his 17th birthday.

Arsenal’s Loss Could Be United’s Gain

Despite Arsenal’s best efforts to retain Obi-Martin, the forward decided to move on, and United are among a host of interested sides. Notably, this does not include Manchester City. Obi-Martin joined Arsenal from Danish team KB in 2022 and has impressed significantly at age-group level. A junior international for England and Denmark, he scored an impressive 10 goals in a 14-3 win for Arsenal’s under-16s over Liverpool in November.

Impressive Scoring Record

More recently, Obi-Martin showcased his remarkable scoring ability by netting four times against both Crystal Palace and Fulham, five versus West Ham United, and seven in a meeting with Norwich City for the under-18s. In total, he recorded a phenomenal 29 goals in 17 league matches for the under-18s. His goal-scoring prowess is undeniable and suggests a bright future ahead.

International Exposure

Obi-Martin also gained valuable international experience by playing in Denmark’s 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualification campaign, scoring twice in three group stage games. This exposure on the international stage further underscores his potential and value to prospective clubs like Manchester United.

The prospect of Obi-Martin donning the United jersey is an exciting one for fans and pundits alike. As David Ornstein of The Athletic reported, this potential transfer could be a significant coup for United as they continue to invest in young talent for the future.