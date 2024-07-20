Ornstein: Al Ittihad Unmoved by West Ham’s £15m Offer for French Star

N’Golo Kante: West Ham’s Ambitious Move Rebuffed by Al Ittihad

West Ham United’s £15 million verbal offer for N’Golo Kante has been firmly rejected by Al Ittihad, as reported by David Ornstein in The Athletic. The Premier League side’s strong interest in the France international midfielder is evident, but their Saudi counterparts remain steadfast in their decision not to sell. This development highlights the significant value Al Ittihad places on Kante, both in the immediate future and the long term.

Al Ittihad’s Stance on Kante

Al Ittihad has made it clear that any proposal for Kante would need to be upwards of £25 million to even be considered. The club and the Saudi Pro League hierarchy hold Kante in high regard, seeing him as a pivotal figure in their squad. Despite the lucrative offer from West Ham, Al Ittihad’s commitment to retaining Kante underscores his importance to their plans.

Kante’s Satisfaction and Future with Al Ittihad

At 33, Kante seems content with his current situation at Al Ittihad. He is set to rejoin their training camp ahead of the new season, following a well-deserved break post-Euro 2024. Kante’s move to Al Ittihad from Chelsea last summer marked the end of his seven-year tenure at Stamford Bridge. His performance in the 2023-24 campaign, scoring four goals in 46 appearances, demonstrated his continued prowess on the field.

European Championship Performance

Kante also made a notable impact for France in the recent European Championship. He started all six of their games, helping Didier Deschamps’ squad reach the semi-finals before narrowly losing 2-1 to Spain. Kante’s consistent performances at both club and international levels reinforce his status as one of football’s elite midfielders.

Our View – EPL Index

As West Ham fans digest the news of their failed bid for N’Golo Kante, it’s clear that securing a player of his calibre would have been a game-changer. Kante’s proven track record, from his pivotal role in Leicester City’s fairy-tale Premier League triumph to his steady performances at Chelsea, makes him an asset to any team.

For Al Ittihad, retaining Kante is a statement of intent. It shows their ambition to build a squad capable of competing at the highest levels. The Saudi Pro League’s growing allure, bolstered by high-profile players like Kante, signals a shift in global football dynamics. This rejection could push West Ham to explore alternative midfield targets, but finding someone with Kante’s unique blend of defensive prowess and playmaking ability will be no easy feat.

From a broader perspective, Kante’s contentment at Al Ittihad suggests a positive environment and competitive ambition within the club. As he prepares for another season in Saudi Arabia, fans and analysts alike will be watching to see if West Ham make a renewed, higher offer or shifts focus elsewhere. Either way, Kante’s influence on and off the pitch continues to be a significant talking point in football circles.