Manchester United Face Rangers in Pre-Season: How to Watch Live

How to Watch Rangers vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Stream for Today’s Pre-Season Friendly

Manchester United resumes their pre-season preparations with a clash against Rangers at Murrayfield Stadium. Following a disappointing start to their summer campaign with a defeat to Rosenborg, Erik ten Hag’s squad is eager to regain momentum.

Aiming for a Better Performance

United’s initial pre-season match saw them struggle in a manner all too familiar from last season. The team was outplayed and will be determined to reverse their fortunes against Rangers. However, fans hoping to see new signings Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro will have to wait. Both players are set to join the squad on their pre-season tour in the United States, but today’s game comes too soon for their debut.

Where to Watch Rangers vs Manchester United

TV Channel

UK fans can watch the match live on Rangers TV and MUTV. The kick-off is scheduled for 4 pm UK time, ensuring prime viewing for both sets of supporters.

Live Stream

For those who prefer to stream, the match will be available for free on the clubs’ official apps and websites. This offers a convenient way to catch all the action as it unfolds.

