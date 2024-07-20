Tottenham Prepare for QPR Challenge in Pre-Season Friendly: Viewing Details

Tottenham vs QPR: Pre-Season Friendly Showdown

Tottenham Hotspur face Championship side QPR this afternoon in a crucial pre-season friendly. Fresh off a convincing win over Hearts, Spurs are building momentum for the upcoming season, returning to London for their second summer match.

Spurs’ Summer Preparations

Under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham will soon embark on a tour of Japan and South Korea, playing three more friendlies. With just a month until their Premier League opener against newly-promoted Leicester, these matches are key for honing the squad.

QPR’s Season Outlook

QPR, having battled relegation in recent Championship seasons, are eager to secure a more stable position this year. This pre-season fixture against a top-flight team like Tottenham will be a significant test of their readiness and resilience.

How to Watch QPR vs Tottenham

For fans in the UK, live coverage of the match will be available on SPURSPLAY, with kick-off set for 3pm BST. Tottenham’s video streaming service costs £45 for an annual subscription, dropping to £35 for season-ticket holders and One Hotspur Members.

