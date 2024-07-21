Report: Clement Open to Selling Captain if the Price is Right

Rangers Reject Trabzonspor’s Bid for Tavernier Amidst Major Squad Overhaul

Rangers have recently turned down an initial offer from Turkish club Trabzonspor for their captain James Tavernier. The 32-year-old right-back has been an instrumental figure at Ibrox since his arrival in 2015, scoring 125 goals and providing 129 assists. As Philippe Clement embarks on rebuilding the squad, several key players, including Tavernier, might be on their way out if the price is right, suggest reports from Sky Sports.

🚨🔵 Understand Rangers FC rejected initial proposal from Trabzsonspor for James Tavernier. Turkish club now look to negotiate improved terms. pic.twitter.com/2YhqN1be3o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2024

Tavernier’s Legacy at Rangers

Since joining Rangers, Tavernier has cemented his place as one of the club’s all-time greats. His goal and assist tally is a testament to his offensive prowess, making him the highest-scoring British defender of all time. His contributions have been pivotal in Rangers’ recent successes, including winning the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup, and League Cup. Moreover, he played a significant role in leading the team to the Europa League final in 2022.

Trabzonspor’s Interest and Rangers’ Stance

Trabzonspor’s interest in Tavernier is not surprising, given his consistent performances and leadership qualities. Despite rejecting the initial offer, it is anticipated that the Turkish side will return with an improved bid. Clement has made it clear that Rangers are open to selling players if the right offer comes in, emphasising the need to find a balance between financial gain and squad strength.

He stated, “If there’s somebody coming with the right amount of money, we will see, we will discuss. But you always need to see, then you need to replace somebody, and you need enough money to replace them to make it better, otherwise it is also of no use.”

Former Gers Joining Trabzonspor

In addition to their interest in Tavernier, Trabzonspor has already secured the signings of former Ibrox players Borna Barisic and John Lundstram following the expiration of their contracts. These acquisitions highlight Trabzonspor’s strategy of strengthening their squad with experienced players who have a proven track record.

Potential Departures and Squad Rebuilding

Rangers’ willingness to entertain offers for most players, except goalkeeper Jack Butland, indicates a significant restructuring phase. Clement’s assertion that Butland is irreplaceable underlines the goalkeeper’s value to the team. Other notable players, including vice-captain Connor Goldson, midfielder Todd Cantwell, and striker Cyriel Dessers, could also be on the move if substantial offers are made.

Clement remarked, “I believe there is only one player that is irreplaceable at the moment, that I don’t think a team will pay the money he is worth, for sure, and that is Jack Butland. Everybody knows what I think about that. Every player falls into that category – Jack doesn’t.”

New Signings and the Transfer Window

Rangers have been active in the transfer market, securing seven new signings this summer, including Hamza Igamane, Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly, Connor Barron, and Oscar Cortes, who rejoined on loan with an obligation to buy. Mohamed Diomande’s loan move has also been made permanent. These additions are part of Clement’s plan to rejuvenate the squad and build a team capable of competing at the highest level.

As the transfer window remains open until August 30, further changes to the squad are expected. Rangers’ strategy will likely focus on balancing incoming and outgoing transfers to ensure they remain competitive domestically and in Europe.

Rangers’ Transition: A Fan’s Perspective

James Tavernier’s potential departure would undoubtedly mark the end of an era. His contributions on the field and leadership off it have been monumental in our recent successes. However, the reality of modern football is that no player is untouchable if the right offer comes in.

The club’s proactive approach in the transfer market, bringing in fresh talent, shows a commitment to building for the future. While losing familiar faces like Barisic and Lundstram to Trabzonspor is bittersweet, it also opens up opportunities for new players to step up and make their mark.

Clement’s emphasis on finding a balance between selling players and ensuring the squad’s strength is reassuring. The addition of promising players like Igamane and Diomande signals a positive direction. However, the ultimate test will be how quickly these new signings can adapt and deliver results on the pitch.

In conclusion, as we gear up for the new season, the anticipation of how the revamped squad will perform keeps the excitement alive. Rangers have always thrived on resilience and passion, and with Clement at the helm, there’s hope that this period of transition will pave the way for even greater achievements.