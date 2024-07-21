Report: Manchester United Open To Sell Underwhelming Midfield Duo

Manchester United Open to Offloading Mount and Antony this Summer

Manchester United’s transfer saga continues to unfold as the club remains open to offers for Mason Mount and Antony, according to HITC. The Red Devils are seemingly looking to reshape their squad under new sporting director Dan Ashworth, having already secured the signings of defender Leny Yoro and forward Joshua Zirkzee.

Antony’s Struggles Since Joining United

Since joining Manchester United in the summer of 2022 for a staggering £80 million, Brazilian winger Antony has struggled to find his footing in the Premier League. Despite featuring in 54 league games, Antony has managed to score just five goals and provide three assists, a disappointing return for a player of his calibre.

HITC reports that Erik Ten Hag has held discussions with the club’s footballing department regarding potential departures this summer, with Antony being one of the names on the list. There’s interest from the Middle East, and United are willing to consider a loan move for the winger, provided his wages are covered. This is reminiscent of the situations involving Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood last season.

Mount’s Impact Hampered by Injuries

Mason Mount’s transfer from Chelsea last summer was met with high expectations, but his debut season at Old Trafford was plagued by injuries. Despite being highly regarded, including praise from French forward Kylian Mbappe who labelled him a ‘superb player’, Mount has yet to make a significant impact. HITC suggests that there is interest in the £60 million midfielder from several Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United.

Potential Sales on the Horizon

As United looks to finalise their squad adjustments, HITC notes that the club’s conversations with the Saudi Pro League also brought up the potential sale of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro. However, Antony remains a key focus in these discussions, with the possibility of his departure gaining traction.

With Mount attracting interest from multiple Premier League clubs, it seems likely that he might find a new home soon. His future at United is uncertain, but with his talent and potential, a move could reignite his career.

United’s Strategic Moves

The transfer market is always a critical period for Manchester United, and this summer is no different. With the club open to offloading players like Mount and Antony, it’s clear they are looking to optimise their squad. HITC’s report highlights the strategic discussions and potential moves that could shape the Red Devils’ upcoming season.

The Verdict

As football fans, the potential departure of Antony and Mount from Manchester United sparks mixed feelings. Antony, despite his hefty price tag, has not delivered the expected performances. A loan move could be beneficial for both the player and the club, allowing Antony to regain confidence and form elsewhere while United potentially cuts down on wage expenses.

Mount’s situation is particularly intriguing. His talent is undeniable, but injuries have hindered his progress at Old Trafford. Interest from clubs like Aston Villa, Tottenham, and Newcastle indicates that many still believe in his abilities. A fresh start could provide Mount with the platform to showcase his skills without the weight of expectation that comes with being a United player.

United’s willingness to listen to offers reflects a pragmatic approach by Dan Ashworth and Erik Ten Hag. The club’s focus on building a squad capable of challenging for titles is evident, and part of that process involves making tough decisions about underperforming players.

As the transfer window progresses, it will be fascinating to see how these potential moves unfold and what new talents might arrive at Old Trafford to replace those who depart. United fans will be hoping that these strategic changes lead to a more competitive and successful season ahead.